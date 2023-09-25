Theresa Lynn’s New Book, "Up Close: A Sports Adventure," Tells the Thrilling Story of a Boy Whose Binoculars Transport Him to a Sports Stadium Where He Joins Each Game
New York, NY, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Theresa Lynn, author of “Let’s Tour the World: A Globe Adventure” and “Beyond the Clouds: A Space Adventure,” has completed her most recent book, “Up Close: A Sports Adventure”: a charming story of a young boy who, with the help of his binoculars, imagines himself playing all kinds of sports and realizes how much he loves to play them.
“A young boy looks through his binoculars when suddenly his focus launches him into a stadium, where the adventure begins,” writes Theresa. “He explores the sports of baseball, hockey, football, soccer, and basketball. As his imagination discovers the fun of sports, he realizes that he wants to play them all.”
Published by Fulton Books, Theresa Lynn’s book is an enthralling tale that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, showing them just how exciting and fulfilling being active and playing sports can be. With colorful artwork to help bring Theresa’s story to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “Up Close: A Sports Adventure” and want to revisit this magical tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Up Close: A Sports Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“A young boy looks through his binoculars when suddenly his focus launches him into a stadium, where the adventure begins,” writes Theresa. “He explores the sports of baseball, hockey, football, soccer, and basketball. As his imagination discovers the fun of sports, he realizes that he wants to play them all.”
Published by Fulton Books, Theresa Lynn’s book is an enthralling tale that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, showing them just how exciting and fulfilling being active and playing sports can be. With colorful artwork to help bring Theresa’s story to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “Up Close: A Sports Adventure” and want to revisit this magical tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Up Close: A Sports Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories