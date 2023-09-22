Dana Kelley Bergman's Newly Released “<1%” is a Compelling Tale of a Life-Changing Hunting Trip
“<1%” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dana Kelley Bergman is a personal account of one sportsman's shocking twist of fate during a carefully planned and beloved yearly hunting trip into the mountains of Montana.
Grove City, OH, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “<1%”: a riveting memoir that recounts a dangerous experience. “<1%” is the creation of published author Dana Kelley Bergman, a dedicated husband and father who has worked in logistics for the last thirty years.
Bergman shares, “An annual bow hunting trip for elk into the deep mountains of Montana between two friends is an adventure that is greatly anticipated by both. All of the preparation and hard work put in is essential in helping them to be prepared for the grind that elk hunting is physically and mentally. The mountains are rugged and unforgiving for those who come unprepared for the demands they present.
“This trip would prove to be the greatest hunt of my life for many reasons. Every day was filled with the beauty of God’s creation—the sights, sounds, and smells of the fall mountains, along with many encounters with game animals of all types; some wanted and some unwanted and at some very uncomfortable distances.
“This trip would have moments of excitement, success, joy, danger, fear and, ultimately, a tragedy that set me on a walk unlike any walk I have ever taken before in my life, a walk that would change my life forever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dana Kelley Bergman’s new book will take readers on a vivid journey as the author presents a powerful testimony.
Consumers can purchase “<1%” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “<1%” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
