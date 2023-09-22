Susan Mueller’s Newly Released "Jesus and Ernie" is a Powerful Resource for Helping Young Believers Understand the Last Days of Jesus
“Jesus and Ernie,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Mueller, is a vibrant celebration of the gift God bestowed upon the world from a unique and compassionate perspective.
Schnecksville, PA, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus and Ernie”: a creative opportunity for exploring the life of Jesus. “Jesus and Ernie” is the creation of published author Susan Mueller, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was born and raised in Queens, New York before moving to Pennsylvania.
Mueller shares, “After writing her first book, If Jesus Had a Dog, Sue’s desire to share more about the journey of a dog named Ernie inspired other books. But this particular one had a deeper meaning, and she wanted to share it even before the other books were published, so she decided to have the last one printed second.
“Sue’s desire to bring to children the love that Jesus has for all His creatures is what speaks in this book. The travels we have through our life, knowing that we are never alone and that Jesus is always with us, is all of life’s journey.
“She wants children to relate to Jesus as Ernie does, knowing we are fully loved and never alone and that Jesus will take care of us through life and into our permanent home with Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Mueller’s new book will open discussion of Christ’s sacrifice as readers witness His true impact on those around him, both great and small.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus and Ernie” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus and Ernie,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
