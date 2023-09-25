Carolyn Jackson’s Newly Released "Looking Back Through Seeing Eyes" is a Powerful Reflection on Life’s Challenges and Blessings
“Looking Back through Seeing Eyes,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carolyn Jackson, is a deeply personal account of the author’s life including experiences with foster care, abuse, and finding strength through faith.
Bloomfield, CT, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Looking Back through Seeing Eyes”: a gripping look into the realities of many children. “Looking Back through Seeing Eyes” is the creation of published author Carolyn Jackson.
Jackson shares, “For ten years of my life, from age five to age fifteen, my brother who was three, my sister who was a baby, and I were placed in foster care. It’s sad but true. I was an abused child; some would even say I was a tortured child.
“I woke up, it was dark, and I thought to myself, Is this a dream? Did I cry myself to sleep? Did I lose consciousness because I’m in this basement on a concrete floor in a small closet with a lot of tools and bugs, and the door is locked I can’t get out? This was not like all the other punishments; this one was different.
“'No, I don’t want you to do that to me. I’m only ten years old.'
“'You know, I’ve been watching you all this time. Didn’t you see me looking at you sometimes?' Then he put his hands on me. That’s when my whole life changed. I lived in fear not knowing who or what was going to happen to me next. It was scary to me. Everything that happened to me at this young age left me with a very low self-esteem. I felt very ugly, I had no confidence in myself, I didn’t even love myself, I didn’t believe in myself, I felt worthless, and I felt that nobody really truly cared about me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolyn Jackson’s new book is an emotionally charged memoir that offers perspective and a comforting message for others who have faced similar traumas.
Consumers can purchase “Looking Back through Seeing Eyes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Looking Back through Seeing Eyes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jackson shares, “For ten years of my life, from age five to age fifteen, my brother who was three, my sister who was a baby, and I were placed in foster care. It’s sad but true. I was an abused child; some would even say I was a tortured child.
“I woke up, it was dark, and I thought to myself, Is this a dream? Did I cry myself to sleep? Did I lose consciousness because I’m in this basement on a concrete floor in a small closet with a lot of tools and bugs, and the door is locked I can’t get out? This was not like all the other punishments; this one was different.
“'No, I don’t want you to do that to me. I’m only ten years old.'
“'You know, I’ve been watching you all this time. Didn’t you see me looking at you sometimes?' Then he put his hands on me. That’s when my whole life changed. I lived in fear not knowing who or what was going to happen to me next. It was scary to me. Everything that happened to me at this young age left me with a very low self-esteem. I felt very ugly, I had no confidence in myself, I didn’t even love myself, I didn’t believe in myself, I felt worthless, and I felt that nobody really truly cared about me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolyn Jackson’s new book is an emotionally charged memoir that offers perspective and a comforting message for others who have faced similar traumas.
Consumers can purchase “Looking Back through Seeing Eyes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Looking Back through Seeing Eyes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories