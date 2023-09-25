Nona Austin Roberts’s Newly Released "The Telling Tree of Andovia" is an Engaging Fiction That Explores a Unique Coming of Age Adventure
“The Telling Tree of Andovia,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nona Austin Roberts, takes readers back to a different time over seventy years ago as the stories of young girls unfold within the walls of an old military school that holds many secrets.
Rancho Murieta, CA, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Telling Tree of Andovia”: an unexpected twist of fate will change the lives of generations to come. “The Telling Tree of Andovia” is the creation of published author Nona Austin Roberts.
Roberts shares, “For many years Andovia was a military school for boys from wealthy families, but somewhere along the way, it was abandoned and eventually turned into an orphanage. It was the place where ten-and-a-half-year-old Amelia, nicknamed Meely, had lived for the better part of her childhood and where, she believed, nothing would ever change. Then on a Monday morning, in the spring of 1950, at breakfast, in between bites of yucky mush, Sybil whispered that a new girl was coming soon, an odd-looking mulatto, and no one really wanted her, but they were forced to take her.
“Amelia didn’t know what a mulatto was or if Sybil was right, but she was such a know-it-all, always acting like she knew things that no one else knew, she didn’t ask. It didn’t matter anyway since there were no empty beds in her ward. And then the very next day, Fanny, who had been in the bed next to her, was adopted.
“Susie Maitland, the mulatto, was put in that bed, and everything changed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nona Austin Roberts’s new book takes readers into the heart of a young girl’s journey of self-discovery and search for home.
Consumers can purchase “The Telling Tree of Andovia” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Telling Tree of Andovia,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
