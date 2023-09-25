Jesus Gomez’s Newly Released “P.R.A.Y” Offers Readers Insightful Guidance on Establishing an Effective Prayer Life
“P.R.A.Y,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jesus Gomez, is an engaging exploration on key tenets of the Christian faith that provides believers with uplifting resources for becoming successful intercessors.
Odessa, TX, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “P.R.A.Y”: a potent reminder of the power of prayer. “P.R.A.Y” is the creation of published author Jesus Gomez, a dedicated husband and father of four who serves as lead pastor for New Hope Church in Odessa, Texas.
Gomez shares, “P.R.A.Y. is a book focused on practical disciplines for developing a life of prayer. Developing a life of prayer can be, at times, somewhat overwhelming or possibly intimidating. Jesus emphasized the importance of prayer so much so that it was a personal discipline and one that he desired for his disciples to develop. Jesus told his disciples to pray with him right before he was arrested and taken to be crucified. The objective of the book P.R.A.Y. is to teach new Christians a foundation toward prayer while overcoming the insecurity of approach and development. P.R.A.Y. is about developing a discipline for an engaging and intentional conversation with the living and mighty God through prayer. P.R.A.Y. supports the desire of the tenured disciple of Jesus, who is in search of enhancing their prayer life and entering the presence of God in their personal devotional.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jesus Gomez’s new book offers encouraging guidance on applying the lessons found within to real world scenarios.
Consumers can purchase “P.R.A.Y” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “P.R.A.Y,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
