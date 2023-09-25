J. L. Hay’s Newly Released "The Heroic Adventure of the Hound and the Hens" is a Delightful Adventure of Unexpected Dangers on the Farm

“The Heroic Adventure of the Hound and the Hens,” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. L. Hay, is a fun and thrilling tale of two spunky hens and a dangerous new friend who leads them away from the safety of the family farm.