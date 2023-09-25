J. L. Hay’s Newly Released "The Heroic Adventure of the Hound and the Hens" is a Delightful Adventure of Unexpected Dangers on the Farm
“The Heroic Adventure of the Hound and the Hens,” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. L. Hay, is a fun and thrilling tale of two spunky hens and a dangerous new friend who leads them away from the safety of the family farm.
Groveport, OH, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Heroic Adventure of the Hound and the Hens”: a thrilling juvenile fiction that will have young imaginations racing. “The Heroic Adventure of the Hound and the Hens” is the creation of published author J. L. Hay, who lives on a small farm in Ohio with her husband and other extended members of the family. She is a retired registered nurse, loves acting in local musical theater, and enjoys interacting with all of her animals, which include horses, a miniature donkey, chickens, ducks, several steers, cats, and dogs.
Hay shares, “The summer morning on the farm had started out peaceful and quiet, until two of the farm’s residents, Lucy and Prissy Hen, decided that living in the chicken yard was too safe and too boring. So the two silly hens flew over the fence surrounding the chicken pen and dashed off to see the rest of the world! But being so young and inexperienced, the two hens had no way of knowing that leaving the safety of home to seek out more excitement and adventure can sometimes turn out to be the scariest experience they could ever have imagined. Danger may lurk in the most peaceful places…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. L. Hay’s new book will charm readers of all ages as they share in the sweet story of a determined protector.
Consumers can purchase “The Heroic Adventure of the Hound and the Hens” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Heroic Adventure of the Hound and the Hens,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hay shares, “The summer morning on the farm had started out peaceful and quiet, until two of the farm’s residents, Lucy and Prissy Hen, decided that living in the chicken yard was too safe and too boring. So the two silly hens flew over the fence surrounding the chicken pen and dashed off to see the rest of the world! But being so young and inexperienced, the two hens had no way of knowing that leaving the safety of home to seek out more excitement and adventure can sometimes turn out to be the scariest experience they could ever have imagined. Danger may lurk in the most peaceful places…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. L. Hay’s new book will charm readers of all ages as they share in the sweet story of a determined protector.
Consumers can purchase “The Heroic Adventure of the Hound and the Hens” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Heroic Adventure of the Hound and the Hens,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories