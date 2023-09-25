Pamelatonya Greene’s Newly Released "Light Through the Amber Sunglasses" is a Powerful Reminder of God’s Constant Grace
“Light Through the Amber Sunglasses,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamelatonya Greene, is a spiritually driven reflection on key experiences, both good and unfortunate, that have shaped a spirit of determined faith.
Aurora, IL, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Light Through the Amber Sunglasses”: a potent testimony to the power of faith. “Light Through the Amber Sunglasses” is the creation of published author Pamelatonya Greene, a dedicated wife and mother of three adult children.
Greene shares, “When Satan breaks you down brick by brick with anxiety, depression, fear, shame, bitterness, self-doubt, deceit, resentment, people pleasing, self-loathing, ego (edging God out), worthlessness, and grief, don’t throw in the towel. God will reconstruct you with His love, patience, mercy, and grace even though there are lessons to learn along the way. The sooner you surrender your burdens to Him, the freer you become.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamelatonya Greene’s new book offers readers an intimate look into the author’s most cherished and challenging moments as a daughter, friend, mother, and wife.
Consumers can purchase “Light Through the Amber Sunglasses” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Light Through the Amber Sunglasses,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
