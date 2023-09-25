Thomas Román Alvarado’s Newly Released “El ser de Dios, su nombre y su salvación” is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of What Can be Known of God
“El ser de Dios, su nombre y su salvación,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Román Alvarado, is an articulate and inspiring examination of the attributes and realities of God and His existence.
New York, NY, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “El ser de Dios, su nombre y su salvación”: an empowering resource for spiritual enlightenment. “El ser de Dios, su nombre y su salvación” is the creation of published author Thomas Román Alvarado, a native of Morelos, Mexico who was a loving husband, father, son, and brother until his passing in 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Roman shares, “The being of God, his name and his salvation. The author defends with apostolic zeal, his theological apology for the uniqueness of God, with new, fresh information, from an exegesis totally carried out with research sacrifice, which is already a blessing tool for scholars of the doctrine of uniqueness. And for those who want to know more about the being of God, in this book is the passion, the zeal, the faith, the devotion and the long experience of the spiritual preaching of the author, always being the main subject God.
- Pastor Isaac A. Tominaga Navarro, Professor of the Faculty of Theology of the Mexican Cultural Center of IAFCJ”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Román Alvarado’s new book encourages readers in the pursuit of oneness with their faith and connection to the Almighty.
Consumers can purchase “El ser de Dios, su nombre y su salvación” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “El ser de Dios, su nombre y su salvación,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories