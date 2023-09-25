Eddie Hedges’ Newly Released "Becoming a Servant After God’s Own Heart" Presents a Unique Opportunity to Grow in Your Spiritual Walk with God
“Becoming a Servant After God’s Own Heart,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eddie Hedges, is a thoughtful resource for personal or group bible study, that encourages readers in the pursuit of finding a true connection with God. The three main themes of the study are (1) spiritual growth, (2) building up one another, and (3) why Jesus is the only way to heaven, with each theme being interwoven with the other two.
Lubbock, TX, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Becoming a Servant After God’s Own Heart” is a positive reminder of the vital need to be active and consistent in one’s spiritual growth. “Becoming a Servant After God’s Own Heart” is the work of published author Eddie Hedges, a retired banker with over forty-five years of service in the banking industry. He has served as CEO and President of three community banks in Texas, as well as serving on the board of directors of five banks. He has taught financial seminars in churches and at the Christian Women’s Job Corp. He is the author of the book The Heart of Financial Matters, Seeking a Servant’s Heart, which was the text of the seminars he led. The Hedges live in Lubbock, Texas, and they have four children and ten grandchildren.
Hedges shares, “Accepting Jesus as our Lord and Savior is only the beginning of our walk with God. It is through the pursuit of constant spiritual growth that we can draw near to God, and can you name a better place to be than close to God, our Creator?
Throughout this Bible study, the author gives guidance in how to become the servant and steward God wants us to be—a servant after His heart.
Some of the areas coverd are:
· What it means to have a heart after God’s own heart.
· What is the “heart” in your life and in your relationship with God.
· Some keys to spiritual growth are presented.
· There are four incredible gifts from God that only He could give and that reveal His great love for us.
· What kind of legacy will you leave for your children, grandchildren, and others?
· Discover the dignity of work and the importance of your Christian witness in the workplace.
· Are you your spouse’s greatest asset? Is your spouse your greatest asset?
· How you can 'take it with you.'
Take a deep look inside yourself to see where your heart lies in your relationship with God.
This study is written for either an individual Bible study or as a group study. Take the questions asked in the book, discuss, and discover how—through God’s help—you can develop a heart like His.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eddie Hedges’ new book presents believers both new and established with an informative and encouraging discussion of God’s Word.
Consumers can purchase “Becoming a Servant After God’s Own Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Becoming a Servant After God’s Own Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
