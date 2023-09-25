Eddie Hedges’ Newly Released "Becoming a Servant After God’s Own Heart" Presents a Unique Opportunity to Grow in Your Spiritual Walk with God

“Becoming a Servant After God’s Own Heart,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eddie Hedges, is a thoughtful resource for personal or group bible study, that encourages readers in the pursuit of finding a true connection with God. The three main themes of the study are (1) spiritual growth, (2) building up one another, and (3) why Jesus is the only way to heaven, with each theme being interwoven with the other two.