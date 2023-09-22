Author John Tramontana’s New Book, "When It Tastes Good, It’s Done. Mangia!" is a Collection of Recipes from the Author’s Family That They Have Developed Over the Years
Recent release “When It Tastes Good, It’s Done. Mangia!” from Newman Springs Publishing author John Tramontana, is a recipe book passed down through generations to be shared with all types of readers and enjoyed.
Ft. Myers, FL, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Tramontana, a chemical engineer and owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Fort Myers, has completed his new book, “When it Tastes Good, It’s Done. Mangia!”: a home inspired book of recipes that started with his grandmother and over time evolved into a massive assortment of recipes and styles that was born in the family, but like good food, it is better when shared.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John Tramontana’s mouthwatering collection features a variety of recipes, many of which are Italian in origin to celebrate his own history, but others vary from Cajun cooking to Texas barbecue and many more, it is guaranteed to delight the tastebuds, impress your friends, and put a few new specialties in the weekly rotation.
Readers who wish to experience this delectable work can purchase "When It Tastes Good, It's Done. Mangia!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
