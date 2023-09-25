Thomas Ring’s New Book, "The Silencer Manual," is an Attentive and Helpful Manual All About the Nature and Many Nuances of Firearm Silencers
Recent release “The Silencer Manual,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas Ring, is a useful and compelling guidebook that gives readers the important knowledge about silencers on firearms.
Speedwell, VA, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Ring, a former Ammunition Technician and Marin Embassy Guard in the U.S Marines, has completed his new book, “The Silencer Manual”: an extensive and remarkable book showing the importance of awareness around silencers.
“Why another manual on silencers? The author feels that the information that has been put forth in this manual will fill a void in the selection of publications that are currently available to the public concerning silencers, how they function, how they are manufactured, what firearms and calibers are suitable for silencing, and of course, the federal laws pertaining to the manufacturing, possession, and transfer of these devices. The study of this manual will not make a silencer expert out of the reader. However, it will provide one with an excellent base of silencer knowledge,” writes Ring.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thomas Ring’s impressive book takes readers through all the important details about silencers for firearms. The book takes the reader through all the specifics that cannot be overlooked. It shows how silencers are manufactured, how they function, and which firearms and calibers are suitable for silencing. Ring writes in a straightforward manner alongside polished diagrams and figures so that readers are sure to understand all the information given.
Ring writes a comprehensive manual that includes chapters that dive deep into the world of silencers and makes sure all readers are getting an imperative education. He walks through what a silencer is and how it functions, the names and function of each silencer component, and even methods for packing silencers and what materials should be used. Readers are sure to walk away from this book with much more extensive knowledge than they had before.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “The Silencer Manual” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity.
