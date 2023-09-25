Amanda Smith’s Newly Released “Unheard Of: A Christian’s Choice to NOT Have Children” is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of the Active Choice Not to Procreate
“Unheard Of: A Christian’s Choice to NOT Have Children,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amanda Smith, is an empowering message for many who may feel that becoming a parent is an obligation to be fulfilled.
New York, NY, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Unheard Of: A Christian’s Choice to NOT Have Children”: a potent opinion-piece that will resonate with many. “Unheard Of: A Christian’s Choice to NOT Have Children” is the creation of published author Amanda Smith.
Smith shares, “Would it be wrong for a Christian to choose to not have children? After all, it’s only natural, but is it mandatory?
“From a Christian and pro-life perspective, author Amanda Smith shares her belief regarding the choice of a Christian to never get pregnant or raise children and why she herself has chosen to be child-free. She also offers her opinion as to why an individual may possibly be happier if they choose this route versus what is considered the norm—not just for Christians, but people in general. This book well handles the very controversial, little discussed, and unheard-of subject of Born-Again Believers choosing to pursue only after Jesus and whatever He has called them to do with their lives rather than parenthood, to the point that the reader will most likely not be left with any questions as to what they should do by the end of this book.
“Can you handle it? Read this book if you dare to find out!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Smith’s new book expresses the author’s personal take on the seemingly inherent drive to raise a family found within many cultural influences.
Consumers can purchase “Unheard Of: A Christian’s Choice to NOT Have Children” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Unheard Of: A Christian’s Choice to NOT Have Children,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
