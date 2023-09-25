Dean S. Anderson’s New Book, "Finding Myself Sober," Discusses Twelve Principles That One Can Learn in the Endlessly Empowering Journey of Recovery
Round Rock, TX, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dean S. Anderson started his journey of recovery on February 7, 2013, and has completed his second book, “Finding Myself Sober,” a profound work that reminds readers that they deserve a life of happiness, abundance, and love.
Author Dean S. Anderson, was raised in the small town of Lakeville, Massachusetts, and now lives in Austin, Texas. His drinking life started at the age of thirteen and ended at the age of thirty-nine. He was at a point where he could not live with alcohol, nor could he live without it. He was on the brink of death and emotionally and spiritually bankrupt.
After twenty-five years of living with the progressive illness of alcoholism, he had to find a way out or die. He could not understand why he was independently able to conquer or accomplish most things in his life on his own, but his drinking problem he could not. He had to come to grips with the fact that he could not do this alone and needed the help of others who had experienced the same problem.
In 2013, he surrendered to the idea that he truly was an alcoholic and needed to take some action to get sober and start a new life. Through the mentorship of others, he learned of a playbook for living that included twelve principles: honesty, hope, faith, courage, integrity, willingness, humility, love, responsibility, discipline, spirituality, and service. These things allowed him to become the person he was always meant to be. They also resulted in him having the happiest life he’s ever experienced. After receiving all these gifts of recovery, he wanted to help as many people find what he found on this journey. He figured, along with personally helping alcoholics and others locally, he could write a book for all to read. This book contains these principles that saved his life so that the people who read this book can do the same thing for themselves or pass it on to their loved ones experiencing this disease. He truly hopes it inspires many to get sober or find freedom from any addiction.
Anderson writes, “I believe we all start off as good people, what God created us to be. Somewhere along the way, we pick up bad habits or we get hurt by certain people or we pick up these unrealistic fears that drive our behaviors. We try to find the solutions to these issues in many unhealthy ways. For me, that unhealthy way was drinking alcohol. I loved it the moment I drank it. It seemed to temporarily solve all my problems. Where I lacked in life, alcohol made up for it and made me the person I thought I wanted to be. Well, at some point in time, it turned on me as it does on so many. I was at the stage where there was no going back and my drinking had taken me to a life-or-death situation. I had hurt and worried many around me, and it was time to stop. I wasn’t ready to meet my Creator yet.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dean S. Anderson’s book offers support and guidance to readers on the journey to sobriety and freedom from bondage.
Readers who wish to experience this strengthening work can purchase “Finding Myself Sober” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
