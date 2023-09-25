Author Marie Redde’s New Book, “What All Young Women Need to Know about Men,” Delivers Vital Information for Women to Navigate the Many Obstacles Men Often Create in Life
Recent release “What All Young Women Need to Know about Men,” from Page Publishing author Marie Redde, is an eye-opener for female readers hoping to understand the motivations and behaviors of men as they journey to find romance and an adequate partner.
New York, NY, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marie Redde has completed her new book, “What All Young Women Need to Know about Men”: an enlightening guide that serves as a blueprint for young women to learn the necessary tips and tricks for dealing with the opposite sex and the challenges they sometimes bring to the table.
“Throughout the ages, men have been metaphorically compared to the planet Mars, tagged the Greek god of war, and women to Venus, the Greek goddess of love and beauty. In this book, the author deduces these comparisons while surfing her real-life experiences and personal observations,” writes Redde. “[I offer my] intended audience knowledge, from [my] vision, to aid them as they embark upon the battlefields of romance with the menagerie of Mars's inhabitants.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marie Redde’s engaging novel is inspired by the author’s observations of her siblings while growing up, which sparked an interest as to why men and women often behave so differently. Following her intense curiosity, Redde set out on a lifelong observation of all males within her life to better understand their actions and motivations, which became the basis of “What All Young Women Need to Know about Men.” Through her writings and drawing on her years of observations and field work, Redde provides the tools her audience requires to master the art of remaining in control in all their dealings with men.
