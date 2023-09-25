Author Calibrate’s New Book, "Poems to Measure What You Treasure in Your Life," is a Thoughtful Series of Poems Designed to Interpret the Various Twists of Love and Life
Recent release “Poems to Measure What You Treasure in Your Life,” from Page Publishing author Calibrate, is a riveting assortment of poetry designed to help readers discover the qualities of their own life for which they are most grateful for. From love and heartbreak to sorrow and ultimate joy, there is something for everyone within Calibrate's words that readers are sure to connect with.
New York, NY, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Calibrate, who has been working for over twenty years on his poetry craft, has completed his new book, “Poems to Measure What You Treasure in Your Life”: a gripping and captivating series of poetry that reflect upon the complexities of human nature and life itself, drawn from the author’s own experiences and relationships.
“This book consists of twenty-four poems written over the span of twenty years,” shares Calibrate. “Most of the poetry is very real and wildly witty. Each of the poems was meticulously written to ensure my interpretation of life at that moment. I hope each person can correlate at least one or more of the poems to their own personal experiences. Life is always full of twists and turns around every corner, and each of these poems conveys a meaningful message about life. Over my seventy-plus years of living, I have experienced plenty of relationships, sorrow, and love throughout time. Here, you will have a glimpse into my life through my interpretation and poetry. So that maybe some readers will be able to truly measure what they do treasure in their own life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Calibrate’s enthralling poems will take readers on an unforgettable journey through the author’s mind, as he bares the very depths of his soul through his craft to explore the important aspects of life that all readers should be grateful for. Thought-provoking and poignant, Calibrate weaves a beautiful literary path that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion, inviting them to return and discover something new over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Poems to Measure What You Treasure in Your Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
