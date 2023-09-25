Author Calibrate’s New Book, "Poems to Measure What You Treasure in Your Life," is a Thoughtful Series of Poems Designed to Interpret the Various Twists of Love and Life

Recent release “Poems to Measure What You Treasure in Your Life,” from Page Publishing author Calibrate, is a riveting assortment of poetry designed to help readers discover the qualities of their own life for which they are most grateful for. From love and heartbreak to sorrow and ultimate joy, there is something for everyone within Calibrate's words that readers are sure to connect with.