Chicago-Based Recording Artist the Parker Story to Release Single "So Damn"
Chicago, IL, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alternative pop act the parker story is proud to announce the release of their new single "So Damn" on September 22.
"So Damn" will be available on all music platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and all major streaming sites. An additional single, "Never Letting Go," will also be released on October 20.
The parker story's music has been compared to Lovelytheband and Owl City.
The track was written by band members Patrick Parker and Stacey Liptack, and according to the band, "The first chords sparked more of a rock attitude in us because we were playing with an Ibanez TS9 pedal we had just picked up. Big drums followed and originally we had a 16-bar, soft piano break after the 2nd chorus to bring it back to more of our aesthetic sound. All the lyrics were written over just a piano after we drove around listening to the instrumental for a few weeks."
Parker continues, "On 'So Damn' vocalist Anastasia delivers a strong performance in this high-octane pop-rock track. She floats atop the harmonious arrangement." "'So Damn' is a sensual, melodic undertaking song to my crush," says Anastasia.
The single was recorded at their home studio in Chicago, IL, and produced by Parker and Liptack.
The two Chicago natives met in 2019 when their musical worlds eclipsed and the parker story was born. The singer-songwriters say, 'We found our true voice as an electro alternative duo who isn’t afraid to explore sub-genres of pop in our writing."
Their second single "Airplanes Go" climbed to #5 on a Top 40 CHR station in Denver, CO. "So Damn" follows up their July 2023 single "FYBF."
the parker story will be releasing a new song, along with piano versions, roughly every 4 weeks for the remainder of 2023. Rehearsals have already begun to take place and they plan to be performing fully produced tracks as a duo by early 2024.
Big Noise has worked with the parker story since June 2023, providing career consultation, direction, and PR.
Official links: https://push.fm/fl/theparkerstory
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/fm/album/fybf-single/1696507403
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/track/1q65BhSJuOj5ervyGDJBs7?si=9c5944dd04ca45bf
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSWYgUPTJbqZyVsdTb_0khg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theparkerstorymusic/
