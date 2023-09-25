Joshua T. Franklin’s Newly Released "What Every Human Must Know: A Testimony of Triumph" is an Engaging Reflection on Life, Faith, and the Moments That Shape One
“What Every Human Must Know: A Testimony of Triumph,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joshua T. Franklin, is a thought-provoking discussion of the author’s testimony and personal reflections that will challenge and empower readers to pursue God in all things.
Montgomery, AL, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “What Every Human Must Know: A Testimony of Triumph”: a powerful story of loss, temptation, and rebirth. “What Every Human Must Know: A Testimony of Triumph” is the creation of published author Joshua T. Franklin.
Franklin shares, “Many people have sought for the ultimate meaning of finding God in all sort of ways, but are never able to find the peace of mind and satisfaction for which they are searching. They've come to realize that there is something vitally missing in their lives and despite all their efforts are unable to remove the guilt of sin that separates them from their creator. This book thoroughly explains how to be reunited with our creator.
“Many have come to this crossroad facing the following questions looking for answers: (1) What is God's Name? (2) How am I made righteous in God's sight? (3) How do I worship God that I might come into covenant with Him? In this book Minister Franklin unfolds answers and shares his testimony to encourage every believer so they can understand how there faith in Jesus Christ is made complete through there obedience to God's word. This book has revelation knowledge of God's plan and purpose for you in how to receive the blood of Jesus and the infilling of the Holy Ghost.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joshua T. Franklin’s new book will resonate with many who have found themselves at a stumbling block of faith in life’s journey.
Franklin shares in hopes of imparting an important message of faith for those most in need of spiritual guidance.
Consumers can purchase "What Every Human Must Know: A Testimony of Triumph" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What Every Human Must Know: A Testimony of Triumph," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
