Loveforce International Releases New Music by Billy Ray Charles and Covid-19
On Friday, September 22nd, Loveforce International Will release new Digital Music Singles by Billy Ray Charles and Covid-19.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 22, Loveforce International will release two new digital Music Singles. One will be by Billy Ray Charles. Another will be by Covid-19.
The New Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Candy Sweet Surprise”. It is an energetically catchy, soulful Song. It's an homage to a beautiful woman. You can dance to it or simply lay back and enjoy it. It's fun to listen to, and you can dance to it.
The new Digital Music Single by Covid-19 is entitled “Smart and Spinal.” It is a Rock instrumental that is a combination of three different types of Rock Music. It is primarily Progressive and Hard Rock music but it has Psychedelic Rock overtones. It is fast. It is Loud. It is energetic. It is fierce in its overall approach. It is also not long. It hits hard and fast. Then it's gone.
“Whether it’s the catchy joy of a soul song or a tour de force Rock song that hits you hard and then leaves you, we’ve got something for both Rock and Soul fans alike this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
