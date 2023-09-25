Holly Campbell’s Newly Released "Rainbows Through the Storm: Facing Tragedy, Finding Faith" is a Powerful Account of a Family’s Healing Process After Tragic Loss
“Rainbows Through The Storm: Facing Tragedy, Finding Faith,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Holly Campbell, is a celebration of love and God’s healing grace that shares an intimate look into the complexities of grief.
Friona, TX, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Rainbows Through The Storm: Facing Tragedy, Finding Faith”: an emotionally charged and open discussion of bereavement. “Rainbows Through The Storm: Facing Tragedy, Finding Faith” is the creation of published author Holly Campbell, who has been married to Danny Campbell for forty-five years. She owned her real estate business for twenty years and recently sold it to a family friend. She continues to work and enjoys her two grandsons.
Campbell shares, “Rainbows through the Storm shares a mother’s story of her struggle with grief and faith. Her family endured one of life’s worst nightmares, the deaths of two children.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Holly Campbell’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as fond reflections pair with a mother’s healing journey.
Consumers can purchase “Rainbows Through The Storm: Facing Tragedy, Finding Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rainbows Through The Storm: Facing Tragedy, Finding Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
