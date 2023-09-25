Ronnie Jowers’s Newly Released "Even a Shepherd" is a Creative Perspective of What Life Could Have Been Like for a Young Shepherd Who Witnessed a Miracle
“Even a Shepherd,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronnie Jowers, is an enjoyable fictionalized account that brings new perspective to life during the time of Christ’s journey on earth.
Atlanta, GA, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Even a Shepherd”: a biblically driven fiction with heart. “Even a Shepherd” is the creation of published author Ronnie Jowers, a retired executive with Emory University and Emory Healthcare. A resident of Atlanta, Georgia, who resides with his wife, Kay, who painted the book’s wonderful cover and suggested the title. Nearby live his children’s families highlighted by his five grandchildren.
Jowers shares, “You witness a miracle, but life soon returns to normal. As you wait for the miracle to unfold, decades pass, yet that miraculous night forever changes your life.
“Even a Shepherd is Aaron’s story, who, as a small shepherd boy, experiences history’s greatest announcement—the long-awaited Savior, the Christ, has been born in nearby Bethlehem.
“Most of us have heard the Christmas nativity story in which an angel suddenly appears in the night sky to a small group of shepherds, announcing the great news. After rushing to the stable, the shepherds find the babe lying in a manger surrounded by his family and farm animals. After rejoicing at seeing the Holy Family, the herdsmen return to their flock. The shepherd’s gospel story ends here, but let’s imagine what life holds for the youngest of those shepherds.
“Over the pursuing years, that young boy, Aaron, finds his life has been forever changed by that night. He knew he had a wait for Jesus to grow to become his Savior; but after three long decades, Aaron finds himself asking, 'What was that night all about? Why is this taking so long?'
“Even a Shepherd is a biblically based fiction that imagines and shares the gospels through the eyes and life of this one small shepherd boy—a story not yet told. As the reader follows Aaron’s journey, they, too, will realize that in all of eternity, only Aaron and Jesus’s mother, Mary, have experienced the entirety of Jesus’s earthly life. From Jesus’s birth, through his life, to his death and resurrection only they were there. Imagining Aaron’s life interspersed with gospel stories, the author hopes the reader will have the scriptures come alive as they view Jesus’s life through a new and exciting lens.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronnie Jowers’s new book will entertain and encourage readers to take time to reflect on those momentous times.
Consumers can purchase “Even a Shepherd” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Even a Shepherd,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
