C. L. Standon’s Newly Released “OMNISEED” is a Compelling Fiction That Takes Readers on a Journey of Discovery During the Final Days of Life
“OMNISEED,” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. L. Standon, is a thoughtful narrative that gives perspective to the impact we each make on the many lives we touch along our life’s journey.
New York, NY, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “OMNISEED”: a poignant celebration of the complexity of life and faith. “OMNISEED” is the creation of published author C. L. Standon, a proud mother of two adult sons who has worked in the medical field for over thirty years and is thankful for the many opportunities she’s had to learn, grow, and strengthen her faith.
Standon shares, “Roy McKnight is in the hospital at the end of his days. As Roy’s time on this earth nears closer to its end, he is given an incredible gift: an angel who guides him on a journey through the past. Here, he learns the stories of the people he encountered and the beautiful effect he had on their lives. A humble man, Roy is touched to learn how he helped others in ways he never even considered. He also gains insight into some of the key people in his life and explanations for things that he spent his entire life wondering about. He is on the journey of a lifetime as one chapter of his existence comes to a close and a new one begins.
“Omniseed takes you through the life of Roy, a plumber whose life was rich, not necessarily with money but rather with something worth far more than that: people and love. Roy touched the lives of family, friends, and even strangers, often without knowing it.
“Omniseed tells the story not only from Roy’s perspective but also from the people whose lives he has impacted. It will give the reader thought to pause and consider the seeds they sow in their own life and how those seeds can be far-reaching for years to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. L. Standon’s new book presents readers with an engaging fiction alongside a heartfelt life lesson that will entertain and give pause.
Consumers can purchase “OMNISEED” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “OMNISEED,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
