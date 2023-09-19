Western Reserve Hospital Physicians, Inc. Orthopedics Adds Dr. Gordon Bennett
Cuyahoga Falls, OH, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Western Reserve Hospital Physicians, Inc. Orthopedics has expanded its team of providers with the addition of Gordon Bennett, MD, FAOA.
Dr. Bennett is a board certified orthopedic surgeon. He earned his medical degree from University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine in Saskatchewan, Canada and completed his Orthopedic Surgery residency at Akron General Medical Center and Children’s Hospital. He then completed a fellowship in Foot and Ankle Reconstructive Surgery at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.
After a few years of private practice, Dr. Bennett returned to Akron and eventually joined Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center where he served as President, Chairman of the Board of Managers and Chairman of Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Specialty, as well as other leadership positions within the organization.
Dr. Bennett is a member of American Orthopaedic Association, American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society, American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Ohio Orthopaedic Society, Academic Orthopaedic Association, Mid-America Orthopaedic Association, Institute of Biomedical Engineering Research, Prescription Footwear Association, American Medical Association, Ohio State Medical Association and Canadian Medical Association.
Dr. Bennett serves patients in Akron at 3800 Embassy Pkwy and in Hudson at 231 Seasons Road. For more information, call (330) 971-7571 or visit wrhpi.org/orthopedics.
Contact
Western Reserve HospitalContact
Gordon Bennett MD
330-971-7571
https://www.westernreservehospital.org/gordon-bennett-md-faoa
3800 Embassy Parkway
Fairlawn, Ohio 44333
