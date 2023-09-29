ASML to Top WFE Semiconductor Equipment in 2023, Overtaking Applied Materials Says The Information Network
New Tripoli, PA, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ASML will overtake Applied Materials as the top WFE Semiconductor Equipment supplier in 2023, according to the report entitled Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts.” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company.
“For the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, revenues show the clear leader is ASML at +69.8% revenue change for 2023/2022, ahead of Applied Materials, which exhibited a +5.0% change,” reported Dr. Robert Castellano, President of The Information Network. “KLA was the only other company with positive growth. All companies outperformed Lam Research, which exhibited a -29.9% HoH revenue change.”
“A tailwind for AMAT is ChatGPT, which runs on Nvidia's A100 and H100 processors. Taiwan foundry TSMC makes the A100 and H100 with its 7nm and 4nm processes, respectively, and its new GH200 using ASML’s DUV and EUV lithography systems,” added Dr. Castellano.
According to the report, pull-ins of lithography equipment have been a tailwind in 2023 for ASML. Between 2018 and 2022, revenues from China have represented 18.5% of ASML's global revenues. The pull-ins of equipment before the end of 2023 prior to sanctions taking effect at the end of the year are responsible for the strong growth of ASML. ASML will not be able to ship its most advanced DUV immersion tools (i2000 systems and above) to China, in 2024 but can ship its mid-critical immersion tools.
