PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine Launches in Canada
EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications launches partner publication to Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, showcasing the entrepreneurial journey of those innovating and creating change through tech, services, and products in Canada.
Vancouver, Canada, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications Inc (ELL Comms), the publisher of numerous eco- and eco-luxury lifestyle titles in western Canada, unveiled the pilot issue of PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs on August 13, 2023.
Helen Siwak, CEO of ELL Comms, made the announcement in conjunction with the title launch on the issuu.com magazine platform. The flippable digital magazine is 86 pages and features the profiles of 10 entrepreneurs and businesses innovating and creating a positive impact on business and economy in Canada. The magazine is available at no fee and is downloadable from the issuu platform in .pdf format. A second issue will be released in early December.
PORTOFOLIO.YVR is a personality-driven business magazine that allows investors and the business community to learn more about what drives those making change through tech, services, innovation, and more. By incorporating a straightforward 3-part format that answers the "Who, What, and Why" of their ventures along with the personality's portraits and key images, the reader is taken on a more heartfelt journey, without the traditional business magazine style ("stats and graphs," comparisons, and market analysis), to tell the story.
"As the publisher of Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, I meet many new and quietly thriving entrepreneurs in the city who weren't receiving 'earned media' at key points in their growth from local publications and were hesitant to invest in 'paid media' as the cost was high and calculating the value was difficult. With PORTFOLIO.YVR positioned as a marketing vehicle; we incorporate a curated sponsored content format that includes a very effective post-publishing digital marketing strategy. We utilize an omnichannel process that puts the issue's content in the inboxes of over 50K persons multiple times through a series of newsletters, affiliate database shares, and six social media platforms. This hybrid approach delivers the story to the audience in multiple formats to ensure success. We also invest 5%-10% of the sponsorship fee into targeted social media boosts to really assist those we feature."
Supporters of the new publication include Craig Patterson, founder of Retail Insider. As the CEO of Canada's top-read retail publication, he shares, "I find PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs to be a much-needed publication in that it offers a fresh new voice for business coverage in the Vancouver and Canada-wide markets. The no-advertising format allows for straightforward, uninterrupted, informative storytelling and humanizes entrepreneurs in a way not seen elsewhere. I thoroughly enjoyed the first issue and look forward to discovering and reading the stories of people I know will be on my radar for Retail Insider soon."
The inaugural issue features Will Fan of Emobily (electric personal vehicles), Marianne Zakhour's Orderbot processing and shipping system, Pamela Cloud of Roseate Jewelry (cultivated pearls), beauty innovators Zahoor Hassan (Wythyn Beauty) and Spencer Angeltvedt & Tyler Yang (LOA Skin), digital empire builder and viral YouTube star Aylex Thunder, and others in bespoke luxury vehicles, and elevated event production.
Siwak aims to publish PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs magazine quarterly and requests that entrepreneurs, press and marketing agencies reach out to request the Media Kit at least one month in advance of December, March, June, September, as there is a curation process that ensures that each issue is balanced and that each person/business is at a point in their growth where it would be advantageous to be featured.
About EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications
Launched in 2017, ELL Comms is helmed by Helen Siwak and is comprised of two divisions: a) marketing and communications with an eco-friendly focus supporting primarily ethical small-to-mid-sized women-led Canadian businesses and b) publishing of digital magazines with an eco-focus. Titles currently include Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, EcoLuxLifestyle.co, PORTFOLIO.YVR, and West Coast Weddings, with each title available in multiple formats (flippable, digital, print) and are comprised of curated sponsored, custom content, and editorial.
About Helen Siwak, CEO & Publisher
A passionate storyteller and an obsessive digital content creator with a knack for repurposing, Helen arrived in Vancouver in 1989 and quickly launched the seminal underground magazine ‘In Hell’s Belly.’ The city’s first hybrid arts, culture, and activism magazine. Two years later, she was firmly entrenched in underground publishing, artist management in music, tv/film, and contracting in entertainment law. In 1998, having written, produced, cast, directed, edited, and music supervised for tv/film with Canadian icons, she toured NA as a band manager and walked red carpets at VIFF, TIFF, Cannes, and SXSW. In 2015, she acquired BLUSHVancouver magazine and started as a correspondent for VancityBuzz (now DailyHive), editor for Boulevard Magazine (English & Chinese) and West Coast editor for Retail Insider. (Full profile at authory.com). In 2017, she oversaw the development of Canada's first ecoluxury magazine Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine and has collaborated with such esteemed luxury brands as Stefano Ricci, Rolls-Royce, Fairmont and Four Seasons Hotels, OMEGA Watches, and Fazioli Pianoforti.
Helen Siwak, CEO of ELL Comms, made the announcement in conjunction with the title launch on the issuu.com magazine platform. The flippable digital magazine is 86 pages and features the profiles of 10 entrepreneurs and businesses innovating and creating a positive impact on business and economy in Canada. The magazine is available at no fee and is downloadable from the issuu platform in .pdf format. A second issue will be released in early December.
PORTOFOLIO.YVR is a personality-driven business magazine that allows investors and the business community to learn more about what drives those making change through tech, services, innovation, and more. By incorporating a straightforward 3-part format that answers the "Who, What, and Why" of their ventures along with the personality's portraits and key images, the reader is taken on a more heartfelt journey, without the traditional business magazine style ("stats and graphs," comparisons, and market analysis), to tell the story.
"As the publisher of Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, I meet many new and quietly thriving entrepreneurs in the city who weren't receiving 'earned media' at key points in their growth from local publications and were hesitant to invest in 'paid media' as the cost was high and calculating the value was difficult. With PORTFOLIO.YVR positioned as a marketing vehicle; we incorporate a curated sponsored content format that includes a very effective post-publishing digital marketing strategy. We utilize an omnichannel process that puts the issue's content in the inboxes of over 50K persons multiple times through a series of newsletters, affiliate database shares, and six social media platforms. This hybrid approach delivers the story to the audience in multiple formats to ensure success. We also invest 5%-10% of the sponsorship fee into targeted social media boosts to really assist those we feature."
Supporters of the new publication include Craig Patterson, founder of Retail Insider. As the CEO of Canada's top-read retail publication, he shares, "I find PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs to be a much-needed publication in that it offers a fresh new voice for business coverage in the Vancouver and Canada-wide markets. The no-advertising format allows for straightforward, uninterrupted, informative storytelling and humanizes entrepreneurs in a way not seen elsewhere. I thoroughly enjoyed the first issue and look forward to discovering and reading the stories of people I know will be on my radar for Retail Insider soon."
The inaugural issue features Will Fan of Emobily (electric personal vehicles), Marianne Zakhour's Orderbot processing and shipping system, Pamela Cloud of Roseate Jewelry (cultivated pearls), beauty innovators Zahoor Hassan (Wythyn Beauty) and Spencer Angeltvedt & Tyler Yang (LOA Skin), digital empire builder and viral YouTube star Aylex Thunder, and others in bespoke luxury vehicles, and elevated event production.
Siwak aims to publish PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs magazine quarterly and requests that entrepreneurs, press and marketing agencies reach out to request the Media Kit at least one month in advance of December, March, June, September, as there is a curation process that ensures that each issue is balanced and that each person/business is at a point in their growth where it would be advantageous to be featured.
About EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications
Launched in 2017, ELL Comms is helmed by Helen Siwak and is comprised of two divisions: a) marketing and communications with an eco-friendly focus supporting primarily ethical small-to-mid-sized women-led Canadian businesses and b) publishing of digital magazines with an eco-focus. Titles currently include Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, EcoLuxLifestyle.co, PORTFOLIO.YVR, and West Coast Weddings, with each title available in multiple formats (flippable, digital, print) and are comprised of curated sponsored, custom content, and editorial.
About Helen Siwak, CEO & Publisher
A passionate storyteller and an obsessive digital content creator with a knack for repurposing, Helen arrived in Vancouver in 1989 and quickly launched the seminal underground magazine ‘In Hell’s Belly.’ The city’s first hybrid arts, culture, and activism magazine. Two years later, she was firmly entrenched in underground publishing, artist management in music, tv/film, and contracting in entertainment law. In 1998, having written, produced, cast, directed, edited, and music supervised for tv/film with Canadian icons, she toured NA as a band manager and walked red carpets at VIFF, TIFF, Cannes, and SXSW. In 2015, she acquired BLUSHVancouver magazine and started as a correspondent for VancityBuzz (now DailyHive), editor for Boulevard Magazine (English & Chinese) and West Coast editor for Retail Insider. (Full profile at authory.com). In 2017, she oversaw the development of Canada's first ecoluxury magazine Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine and has collaborated with such esteemed luxury brands as Stefano Ricci, Rolls-Royce, Fairmont and Four Seasons Hotels, OMEGA Watches, and Fazioli Pianoforti.
Contact
EcoLuxLuv Marketing & CommunicationsContact
Helen Siwak
778-847-3011
https://folioyvr.com/category/portfolio-yvr/
Helen Siwak
778-847-3011
https://folioyvr.com/category/portfolio-yvr/
Categories