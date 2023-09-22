AAEON’s New PICO-EHL4-SEMI Balances Efficiency with Utility in Incredibly Compact Mini PC Form
Low power consumption paired with a balanced selection of functions make the PICO-EHL4-SEMI a cost-effective and versatile solution.
Taipei, Taiwan, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Industry leading provider of embedded solutions AAEON has announced the latest addition to its line of Mini PCs based on the PICO-SEMI form factor, the PICO-EHL4-SEMI.
Designed to accommodate efficient computing needs in markets such as digital signage, smart retail, and industrial automation, the compact PC is available is SKUs powered by either the 10W Intel® Celeron® Processor J6412 or 6.5W Intel® Celeron® Processor N6210.
The PICO-EHL4-SEMI retains its fanless operational capability despite reductions in chassis height and weight, with the system measuring in at just 4.80” x 3.18” x 1.75” (122mm x 80.8mm x 44.4mm) and weighing just 400g. The noise associated with fan-assisted systems is also eliminated, as are the additional maintenance resources required. This design choice is intended to make the PICO-EHL4-SEMI more versatile in its deployment potential, particularly for discreet integration with POS and kiosks.
The PC is equipped with a well-rounded, balanced I/O, the highlight of which is its HDMI 2.0 port, which offers 4K resolution at 60Hz. Joining this is dual GbE LAN, two USB 3.2 Gen 2, and two COM ports for RS-232/422/485, a trio which takes advantage of the PICO-EHL4-SEMI’s onboard LPDDR4x system memory for high-speed data transmission, particularly useful in automation and industrial control applications.
For storage, the system hosts up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 (default: 32GB), along with more flexible SSD-based storage accommodated via a full size mPCIe/mSATA slot and an M.2 2230 E-Key, which provides Wi-Fi module expansion to meet market demand for fast wireless networking in the IoT field. This configuration provides users with sufficient onboard storage to equip the PICO-EHL4-SEMI with the necessary software for application functionality, while offering alternative storage options for more storage-hungry projects.
The PICO-EHL4-SEMI is now in mass production, with pricing available via both the AAEON eShop and via the AAEON sales team.
For more information about the PICO-EHL4-SEMI, please visit its product page.
Designed to accommodate efficient computing needs in markets such as digital signage, smart retail, and industrial automation, the compact PC is available is SKUs powered by either the 10W Intel® Celeron® Processor J6412 or 6.5W Intel® Celeron® Processor N6210.
The PICO-EHL4-SEMI retains its fanless operational capability despite reductions in chassis height and weight, with the system measuring in at just 4.80” x 3.18” x 1.75” (122mm x 80.8mm x 44.4mm) and weighing just 400g. The noise associated with fan-assisted systems is also eliminated, as are the additional maintenance resources required. This design choice is intended to make the PICO-EHL4-SEMI more versatile in its deployment potential, particularly for discreet integration with POS and kiosks.
The PC is equipped with a well-rounded, balanced I/O, the highlight of which is its HDMI 2.0 port, which offers 4K resolution at 60Hz. Joining this is dual GbE LAN, two USB 3.2 Gen 2, and two COM ports for RS-232/422/485, a trio which takes advantage of the PICO-EHL4-SEMI’s onboard LPDDR4x system memory for high-speed data transmission, particularly useful in automation and industrial control applications.
For storage, the system hosts up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 (default: 32GB), along with more flexible SSD-based storage accommodated via a full size mPCIe/mSATA slot and an M.2 2230 E-Key, which provides Wi-Fi module expansion to meet market demand for fast wireless networking in the IoT field. This configuration provides users with sufficient onboard storage to equip the PICO-EHL4-SEMI with the necessary software for application functionality, while offering alternative storage options for more storage-hungry projects.
The PICO-EHL4-SEMI is now in mass production, with pricing available via both the AAEON eShop and via the AAEON sales team.
For more information about the PICO-EHL4-SEMI, please visit its product page.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
Categories