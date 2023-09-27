WooPlus Introduces "Curvy Ally": a Stand Against Body Shamers Empowering Plus-Size Women to Redefine Dating Dynamics
New York, NY, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As the battle for body positivity continues, incidents like celebrities' body-shaming accusation bring to light the challenges of fatphobia. WooPlus, the leading dating app for curvy individuals to foster meaningful connections beyond judgments, introduces Curvy Ally in its latest update. This pioneering feature positions plus-size women at the helm of their dating narratives.
Curvy Ally emphasizes feedback from female users, placing a premium on respect and positive interactions. This safeguard shields them from potential discrimination or emotional distress. In recognition of genuine appreciation and embrace of curvy women, men receive the "Curvy Ally" badge, indicating their commitment to a body-positive ethos.
Key Highlights:
- Respectful Recognition: Male users can earn a Curvy Ally badge through respectful behavior, unlocking weekly perks, and wider profile access.
- User Empowerment: Female users have the power to decide if men can keep the badge, and even their stay or leave on the app.
- Accountability: Misbehavior results in badge removal.
With Curvy Ally's implementation, WooPlus assures the comfortable experience of its female users. This not only uplifts their voices but also fosters a community where they feel valued. Within the first week of the testing phase, 74% of female users had engaged with the new reviewing system. More than 90% of male users have distinguished themselves as proud Curvy Allies.
Neil Raman, founder and CEO of WooPlus, shared, "Our mission has always centered around creating an inclusive place where individuals of all shapes and sizes thrive. With Curvy Ally, the dynamics are evolving. Plus-size women on WooPlus now hold the reins, steering their encounters. We're curbing body shaming and building a more supportive and unique dating platform that celebrates the diverse beauty of our users."
To further champion the Curvy Ally initiative, WooPlus is set to roll out the #TakeNBiteChallenge on TikTok and across social in October. Aligning with events like Plus Size Appreciation Day and Curvy Day, this campaign seeks to amplify the voices of plus-size women. It collaborates with influential figures, showcasing engaging transition stunts and spotlighting top participants in an in-app celebration, all converging to invite a broader allyship.
About WooPlus:
WooPlus, founded in 2015, is a dating app for curvy people to enjoy dating and be free of body shaming. It is an inclusive lifestyle choice for them to feel attractive, confident, and loved for who they are. With over 8 million members, it is available on both the App Store and Google Play and has been featured by outlets such as Forbes, People, and the BBC.
