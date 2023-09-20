Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Saudi Arabian Market
Haeundae, Korea, South, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Saudi Arabian market through Amazon and Wadi, the biggest online shopping platform in Saudi Arabia.
The company is targeting the Saudi Arabian market through online shopping malls as food distribution in Saudi Arabia has rapidly shifted in the direction of the online market. Following their launch on platforms like Amazon and Wadi, the company is also preparing for additional online market expansion through Carrefour and Panda.
Ever since its establishment in 1969, Ilkwang Confectionery has been dedicated to the production, development, and sales of jelly, candy, and caramel, and has been exporting candies and jellies not only in Korea but also to the United States and many other countries. The company produces over 20 varieties of jelly products, including Blueberry Jelly, Jeju Mandarin Jelly, Coffee Jelly, Korean Red Ginseng Jelly, Green Tea Jelly, Ginger Jelly, and Strawberry Jelly. They also produce over 50 different types of snacks, including candies, caramels, chocolates, and more.
Among their new releases, Mango Jelly, certified by the MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) and HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points), is made with mango and starch to create its unique chewy texture. Their Red Bean Candy, made with the healthy ingredient red bean, is expected to attract attention in the Saudi Arabian snack market where consumers favor sweet candies.
Officials from Ilkwang stated that Saudi Arabia is a country where people enjoy dates as a popular snack. Accordingly, consumers in Saudi Arabia show a high preference for snacks such as sweet jelly and candies and the awareness of Korean snacks has been increasing due to the Korean Wave, becoming the core reason behind the company's further expansion into the Saudi Arabian market.
Saudi Arabia, with its largest population in the Middle East, is a major food-importing country and boasts a sizable domestic market. With 99% of the Saudi population actively using the internet, leading to the widespread use of social media, Ilkwang Confectionery is ramping up its efforts to boost brand awareness through social media as a key part of its promotional strategy.
On the other hand, representatives from Ilkwang are aware that the Saudi Arabian market is highly price-sensitive, and while consumers desire European or American product quality, they also seek prices similar to those of products from China. Therefore, the company is carefully considering a price differentiation strategy to cater to these preferences.
Ilkwang Confectionery has stated its intention to accelerate the expansion of its distribution channels throughout the entire Middle East, starting with Saudi Arabia.
Youngsam Koo
+82 10 3556 9030
http://www.ikcandy.com/
