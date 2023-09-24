Clariti Announces "Conversations" for Topic-Focused Discussions
Allows users to naturally organize all their work based on topic
Hackensack, NJ, September 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CCE Technologies, Inc., a technology startup based in Hackensack, New Jersey, announced recent updates to its flagship Clariti software that will allow users to naturally organize their work based on topic, using its unique topic-focused Conversations.
Clariti recently introduced Conversations to bring email, chat, calls, files and calendar together to keep team communication focused and organized. There is no need to switch between multiple apps just to find information on a specific topic. All related information about the conversation – emails, chats, calendar events, calls, files – are available in chronological order in the Clariti conversation, greatly streamlining communication and making the user more productive.
Clariti’s topic-focused Conversations help small and medium businesses be more productive by providing all the necessary tools teams need for effective internal and external communication. Clariti users can interact with their team using quicker, synchronous communication technologies, like chat messaging and calls, while resorting to traditional asynchronous ways to connect with the outside world using emails. Users of Clariti can also plan their day with calendar events and store work files securely using Clariti’s built-in cloud storage or third-party integrations. Based on their job functions and roles, users can now create meaningful names to better organize all their work under the relevant Conversation.
“Clariti’s unique topic-focused Conversations allow users to organize all their work around specific topics. Based on each user’s preference, it can be a project name, customer name, task number, or anything that is uniquely meaningful and recognizable to the user. For example, someone in Sales can create Conversations based on customer names, leads or sales regions. Someone in Marketing can create Conversations for each marketing campaign, or agency they are working with. Clariti’s Conversations provide users a natural way to organize all their work,” said Vinay Wagle, V.P. Sales & Marketing at CCE Technologies, Inc.
Clariti has received rave reviews from industry analysts and been featured in several leading publications including HostingAdvice, Futurism, Entrepreneur, VentureBeat, and PCWorld among others. It was recognized earlier in the year by leading technology publisher SaaSworthy as one of the Top 20 Fastest Growing Software in Collaboration.
Clariti is securely hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing total reliability, 100% uptime and trusted security. It uses 256-bit SHA encryption for both data and communications.
About CCE Technologies:
CCE Technologies, Inc. (CCET) is a technology startup based in Hackensack, NJ with a development partner in Chennai, India. With its first workplace productivity app, Clariti (www.clariti.app), CCET aims to increase productivity, restore order, and add speed to your work.
