Author Cory S. Volk’s New Book "Win the Line, Win the Edge" Explores the Winning Strategy Used by the Author to Help Train Offensive Linemen to Better Support Their Team
Recent release “Win the Line, Win the Edge: A Blueprint for Coaching Football’s Offensive Line,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Cory S. Volk, is the perfect guide to help offensive line coach build the perfect training regimen and season planning to help train their offensive line in order to bring their team to victory.
Bismark, ND, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cory S. Volk, a loving husband and father, has completed his new book, “Win the Line, Win the Edge: A Blueprint for Coaching Football’s Offensive Line”: a handy tool designed to help offensive line coaches steer their team in the proper direction, based on the experiences and methods used by the author throughout his own career coaching football.
Author Cory Volk attended the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, where he played JV football and earned teaching degrees in biology education and physical education. He graduated from the University of Mary in 1998 and went on to earn a master’s degree in education leadership from the University of North Dakota in 2013. Volk taught science and served as an assistant football coach in Beulah, North Dakota, for six years, and later taught science and coached football as the head coach and offensive coordinator of the Garrison-Max football team in Garrison, North Dakota, for five years. While in college, and again from 2010 to 2013, the author served as an assistant football coach at St. Mary’s Central High School in Bismarck, North Dakota. Currently, Volk teaches science at South Central High School, Bismarck Public Schools Alternative High School and is an assistant football coach at Century High School in Bismarck, serving as the varsity offensive line and tight-ends coach.
Volk writes, “Football is a microcosm of the world. A varsity football game may seem like a high-pressure situation, but when you compare it to the life experiences, these young men will need to navigate their way through; football is an excellent tool to learn skills like perseverance, hard work, integrity, teamwork, and being counted on. You get a chance in a football game, and through a football season as a player, to learn all the lessons you need as an adult in the world. The football coach is simply there to help the boys find their way through the season so that on their own, they can find their way through life. The football coach has an important responsibility to impact on those young men the life lessons that will serve them throughout their entire lives. Being an organized and enthusiastic coach of young men, not just of football, gives the coach an opportunity to make an impact on individuals. Those individuals will finish their playing careers when they graduate and positively impact the world. This book is designed specifically to assist an offensive line coach design and build instruction to best serve the team and the players of the line. The program of instruction is applicable to all positions in football and really all sports. Any coach can pick up the book and understand the concepts of teaching and instructional design and make them applicable to their position and to their sport.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Cory S. Volk’s enlightening guide divides the football season into distinctive phases, presenting what the author does with his own team in his everyday practice as an offensive line coach. Presented in a precise and easy-to-follow way, the concepts found within "Win the Line, Win the Edge” can be applied not only to high-school coaching, but to middle school, youth, and even college coaching as well.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Win the Line, Win the Edge: A Blueprint for Coaching Football’s Offensive Line" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
