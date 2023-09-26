Author Cory S. Volk’s New Book "Win the Line, Win the Edge" Explores the Winning Strategy Used by the Author to Help Train Offensive Linemen to Better Support Their Team

Recent release “Win the Line, Win the Edge: A Blueprint for Coaching Football’s Offensive Line,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Cory S. Volk, is the perfect guide to help offensive line coach build the perfect training regimen and season planning to help train their offensive line in order to bring their team to victory.