Author Oliver R. Cross’s New Book, "The Sins with Kind Faces," Follows a Secret Agent Sworn to Help Humans and the Supernatural as She Deals with the Seven Deadly Sins
Recent release “The Sins with Kind Faces,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Oliver R. Cross, is a compelling novel that centers around Paige Striffe, a newly promoted field agent of the top secret Supernatural and Humans Relations Association. When her first assignment brings her up against the Seven Deadly Sins, Page begins to doubt her abilities as her professional and personal lives clash.
New York, NY, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Oliver R. Cross, who is currently working on a creative writing degree at Miami University, has completed their new book “The Sins with Kind Faces”: a gripping story of a young woman who lands herself a promotion amongst a secretive police force that deals with the supernatural, but finds herself in over her head when her first assignment ends up opening old wounds and affecting her personal life.
Cross writes, “Paige Striffe has been so excited to be promoted from a desk agent to a full-fledged field agent at SAHRA, or Supernatural and Humans Relations Association, a supersecret police task force. However, her excitement falters when she finds out that her first case involves the seven deadly sins. Greed, Pride, Lust, Gluttony, Sloth, Envy, Wrath are struggling to keep their titles at the same time keep their true identities hidden from the human civilians around the them. Can Paige juggle the seven deadly sins’ problems, resurfacing family drama, and a possible new relationship all while keeping herself alive? Or will her first field assignment end up being her last?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Oliver R. Cross’s riveting tale will take readers on a thrilling and imaginative ride as they follow Agent Paige on her mission to control the deadly sins before things get out of hand for both her and the world. Expertly paced and character-driven, Cross weaves an unforgettable story that readers won’t be able to put down.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Sins with Kind Faces" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
