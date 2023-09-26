Author Oliver R. Cross’s New Book, "The Sins with Kind Faces," Follows a Secret Agent Sworn to Help Humans and the Supernatural as She Deals with the Seven Deadly Sins

Recent release “The Sins with Kind Faces,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Oliver R. Cross, is a compelling novel that centers around Paige Striffe, a newly promoted field agent of the top secret Supernatural and Humans Relations Association. When her first assignment brings her up against the Seven Deadly Sins, Page begins to doubt her abilities as her professional and personal lives clash.