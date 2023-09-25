Justin Edwards’s Newly Released "Just-in a Poetic Life" is a Unique Biographical Study That Explores a Shocking Life Through Poetic Verse
“Just-in a Poetic Life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Justin Edwards, is an engaging journey from homelessness through prison and beyond as the most cherished and challenging moments are examined.
Jacksonville, FL, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Just-in a Poetic Life”: an fascinating study of a life of challenge and triumph. “Just-in a Poetic Life” is the creation of published author Justin Edwards.
Edwards shares, “This book is a rare gem, something that had never been done before—a once-in-a-lifetime project of a true testimony of someone’s life done in all poetry. This follows Justin Edwards’s life from being homeless after his father died at seventeen to getting caught up in organized crime and getting arrested for selling and manufacturing drugs twice and going in and out of jail and then going to prison. Then he started turning his life around having a family and finding faith. Then seeing what’s happening in the world today, his experiences give him the knowledge to understand it, wanting to reveal it to the world with his writing. You will read about the fight between good and evil and the true battle for his soul. It goes from dark to light in the adventure of his poetic life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Justin Edwards’s new book will bring readers a creative perspective of life’s peaks and valleys.
Consumers can purchase “Just-in a Poetic Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Just-in a Poetic Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Edwards shares, “This book is a rare gem, something that had never been done before—a once-in-a-lifetime project of a true testimony of someone’s life done in all poetry. This follows Justin Edwards’s life from being homeless after his father died at seventeen to getting caught up in organized crime and getting arrested for selling and manufacturing drugs twice and going in and out of jail and then going to prison. Then he started turning his life around having a family and finding faith. Then seeing what’s happening in the world today, his experiences give him the knowledge to understand it, wanting to reveal it to the world with his writing. You will read about the fight between good and evil and the true battle for his soul. It goes from dark to light in the adventure of his poetic life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Justin Edwards’s new book will bring readers a creative perspective of life’s peaks and valleys.
Consumers can purchase “Just-in a Poetic Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Just-in a Poetic Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories