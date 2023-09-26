Wesley Wagnac’s Newly Released "Enduring Love" is an Encouraging Resource for Marital Awareness and Growth
“Enduring Love: How the Christian Faith Strengthens the Bond of Intimacy in Relationships,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wesley Wagnac, is a thoughtful discussion of key principles of the Christian faith that resonate heavily within successful, fulfilling relationships.
Providence, RI, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Enduring Love: How the Christian Faith Strengthens the Bond of Intimacy in Relationships”: a powerful reminder of God’s grace that offers insightful guidance to anyone seeking a lasting connection. “Enduring Love: How the Christian Faith Strengthens the Bond of Intimacy in Relationships” is the creation of published author, Wesley Wagnac a dedicated husband and father who is a graduate of Gordon–Conwell Theological Seminary.
Wagnac shares, “God created us to live in a community. The Bible is a blueprint for how to maintain the different relationships in life. In it, we find principles for family life, which influences all other types of relationships. Those who adhere to the Christian faith can live out the love to which we have been called by God’s grace and the empowerment of His Holy Spirit.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wesley Wagnac’s new book raises awareness of the efforts of faith that are necessary for building a solid foundation for relationship success.
Consumers can purchase “Enduring Love: How the Christian Faith Strengthens the Bond of Intimacy in Relationships” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Enduring Love: How the Christian Faith Strengthens the Bond of Intimacy in Relationships,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories