Annie Hendren’s Newly Released "Stop, Look, and Listen" is a Fun Resource for Helping Young Readers Learn Important Safety Lessons
“Stop, Look, and Listen,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Annie Hendren, is an informative juvenile fiction that expresses the importance of learning how to safely cross the road.
New York, NY, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Stop, Look, and Listen”: a charming tale of a young boy’s trip to school and an important lesson. “Stop, Look, and Listen” is the creation of published author Annie Hendren.
Hendren shares, “This cute little book is about teaching safety for children when crossing the street!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annie Hendren’s new book is a helpful resource for parents, guardians, and educators that illustrates the importance of always using caution when approaching a roadway.
Consumers can purchase “Stop, Look, and Listen” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stop, Look, and Listen,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
