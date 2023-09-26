Ron Shafer’s Newly Released "Beyond the Sunset" is a Compelling Blend of Modern Romance and Unexpected Twists of Fate
“Beyond the Sunset,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron Shafer, is an exciting continuation of the epic love story readers have come to enjoy as Jude and Cory find themselves once again in the center of a shocking series of events.
Kittanning, PA, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Beyond the Sunset”: a delightfully suspenseful tale of love and inexplicable danger. “Beyond the Sunset” is the creation of published author Ron Shafer, a forty-year professor who holds a lifetime distinguished University Chair. Now retired, he enjoys travelling, writing, and spending time with family.
Shafer shares, “In Beyond the Sunset, the sixth novel in Ron Shafer’s There Is a River saga, two cultures repeatedly collide. Jude and Cory’s world of love, embodied in their beautiful wedding and honeymoon, clashes with the world of the carnal thugs. The intelligent Todd Cravener, pitifully caught in the crossfire between the two worlds, deals with the overwhelming guilt of his girlfriend’s death. Is there hope for such misdirected people who botch their lives so completely? In the words of one reader, 'Todd is like many people today—forlorn, hopeless, and scared!' The lives of the antagonists and the protagonists of these two worlds crisscross in a series of breath-taking episodes which build to a riveting climax during Kittanning’s Light-up Night when the inebriated stooges kidnap two innocent people. 'That,' a reader shares, 'is one of the most suspenseful scenes I’ve read in modern fiction! My pulse soared!' Will the daring rescue scheme succeed?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Shafer’s new book will delight fans of the “There Is a River” saga as the familiar narration and action-packed, vividly detailed scenes unfold.
Consumers can purchase “Beyond the Sunset” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beyond the Sunset,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
