Festus Adu’s New Book, "Rising to Greatness," Follows a Young Boy Named Daani Whose Incredible Talents Help Him to Overcome His Life of Poverty to Find Success
Lithonia, GA, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Festus Adu, an alumnus of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and a professor of virology, has completed his most recent book, “Rising to Greatness”: the gripping story of a young Nigerian boy with a special gift that, along with his faith in God, carries him through life’s challenges to find success both professionally and politically.
A Nigerian immigrant and prolific writer, author Festus Adu has had many scientific publications in international journals but eventually veered into literary writing after his meritorious retirement from research. He has carried his writing prowess into telling true stories of life in the form of fiction. Currently, the author lives in Atlanta, Georgia.
“Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them,” writes Adu. “Daani was born poor. He achieved greatness through determination, fortitude, resilience, early childhood ingenuity, and the abounding grace of God to see himself through the primary school in his remote village to one of the most prestigious learning institutions in the world after overcoming the initial challenges that posed obstacles along his path as he journeyed from poverty to prosperity, popularity, fame, and greatness. He rose beyond the confines of his little village, Oke-Irele, to become a formidable aeronautical engineer, an inventor, a society influencer, an international figure, and a great politician who improved the land of his people.”
Published by Fulton Books, Festus Adu’s book is a powerful story of perseverance and determination, following Daani from his humble beginnings to achieving greatness through his own merit and trust in the Lord. Eye-opening and character-driven, “Rising the Greatness” message of never giving up on one’s ultimate dreams will help to inspire and uplift readers from all walks of life and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Rising to Greatness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
