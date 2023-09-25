Senior Downsizing Experts to Host Seminar on Safeguarding Seniors from Scams
Arlington, TX, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As the holiday season approaches, the need for safeguarding seniors from scams becomes increasingly critical. "Every day there are new scams targeting older adults, especially around the holidays," warns Ingrid Sullivan of Senior Downsizing Experts. In response to this growing concern, they are delighted to announce an informative seminar aimed at shedding light on the latest frauds and scams, along with providing essential strategies to protect seniors from falling victim to these schemes.
During this crucial seminar, attendees will gain valuable insights into identifying and avoiding the latest scams targeting seniors. The expert panel will provide actionable advice on recognizing red flags, protecting personal information, and seeking assistance for those who have fallen victim to a scam.
The seminar will also highlight the various resources available to seniors who have unfortunately been targeted by fraudulent activities. By offering guidance on how to access support, participants will leave the event better equipped to handle potential scams and fraud effectively.
"Seniors are often more vulnerable to scams, and it is our mission to ensure they are well-informed and prepared to protect themselves," said John Sullivan at Senior Downsizing Experts. "We encourage all seniors and their loved ones to attend this seminar to stay one step ahead of scammers."
The seminar, The Latest Scams and How to Avoid Them, will take place on Thursday, October 19th from 1pm to 3pm at the Lakeview Event and Conference Center in North Arlington. Interested individuals are asked to register to reserve a spot for this popular topic. Registration can be made at www.SmartSeniorSeries.com or by calling 817-635-1043.
During this crucial seminar, attendees will gain valuable insights into identifying and avoiding the latest scams targeting seniors. The expert panel will provide actionable advice on recognizing red flags, protecting personal information, and seeking assistance for those who have fallen victim to a scam.
The seminar will also highlight the various resources available to seniors who have unfortunately been targeted by fraudulent activities. By offering guidance on how to access support, participants will leave the event better equipped to handle potential scams and fraud effectively.
"Seniors are often more vulnerable to scams, and it is our mission to ensure they are well-informed and prepared to protect themselves," said John Sullivan at Senior Downsizing Experts. "We encourage all seniors and their loved ones to attend this seminar to stay one step ahead of scammers."
The seminar, The Latest Scams and How to Avoid Them, will take place on Thursday, October 19th from 1pm to 3pm at the Lakeview Event and Conference Center in North Arlington. Interested individuals are asked to register to reserve a spot for this popular topic. Registration can be made at www.SmartSeniorSeries.com or by calling 817-635-1043.
Contact
Senior Downsizing ExpertsContact
Debbie Ford
817-635-1043
www.seniordownsizingexperts.com
Debbie Ford
817-635-1043
www.seniordownsizingexperts.com
Categories