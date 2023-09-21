Nomad Finds a Workplace Abode - Scandinavian Spaces
New occasional table series.
Austin, TX, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Scandinavian Spaces’ curated furniture line now includes Nomad, a carefree spirit made to wander. The occasional table series is fit for the engaging workplace. Easy to move around, the sizes and shapes included in the collection allow the pieces to mix, match, and pair together. Multiple tables can create sculptural interest to engage user interaction within a space. The seamless, geometric form is possible due to its impeccable craftsmanship. Available in solid ash, solid oak, or various trendsetting steel colors, Nomad’s elegant style and functional bliss leave a lasting impression.
Nomad pairs well with Crest, the modular sofa system developed for the radical, changing workplace. Crest’s deep-seated cushions contrast beautifully with its stylized steel frame, clean lines, and modern build. Combining the table series and sofa system creates a dynamic and enticing workspace.
About the company:
Scandinavian Spaces offers cutting-edge furniture and interior solutions for the modern-day work environment. With a foundation rooted in Nordic design, the brand has stayed true to its core values – Color. Design. Life. Dedicated to balancing aesthetics with functionality, Scandinavian Spaces delivers unique products that embrace individual wellness for the contract market - making great design accessible to like-minded creatives. Please visit scandinavianspaces.com for more information.
Nomad pairs well with Crest, the modular sofa system developed for the radical, changing workplace. Crest’s deep-seated cushions contrast beautifully with its stylized steel frame, clean lines, and modern build. Combining the table series and sofa system creates a dynamic and enticing workspace.
About the company:
Scandinavian Spaces offers cutting-edge furniture and interior solutions for the modern-day work environment. With a foundation rooted in Nordic design, the brand has stayed true to its core values – Color. Design. Life. Dedicated to balancing aesthetics with functionality, Scandinavian Spaces delivers unique products that embrace individual wellness for the contract market - making great design accessible to like-minded creatives. Please visit scandinavianspaces.com for more information.
Contact
Scandinavian SpacesContact
Michela Olzen
855-811-9676
www.scandinavianspaces.com
Michela Olzen
855-811-9676
www.scandinavianspaces.com
Categories