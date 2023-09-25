Mosaics Fine Art Festival Presents Best of Show Award
Artist Neshama Roash awarded first place prize at 28th annual fair.
St. Louis, MO, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Missouri resident Neshama Roash was recently awarded “Best of Show” at Mosaics Fine Art Festival’s 28th annual event. She was among over 100 juried artists from more than 15 states.
Roash received $1,000 as the first-place prize for her photography. Eight artists received an “Award of Recognition” prize along with $500 each. They are Lucinia Estep, jewelry, from St. Louis, Mo.; Mel Fleck, printmaking, from Louisville, Ky.; Hien Luu, clay, from Bunker Hill, Ill.; Lois Neal, jewelry, from Squires, Mo.; Christina Nunez, oil/acrylic, from Columbia, Mo.; Brian Schmidt, oil/acrylic, from St. Paul, Minn.; Steve Springmeyer, photography, from St. Louis, Mo.; and Yuliya Wolf, leather, from Hartford, Wisc.
“Neshama’s photography truly highlights her connection to nature,” said Mosaics Fine Art Festival president Denise Wulff. “Her artwork stood out from the rest in terms of capturing the perfect balance between composition and contrast.” Wulff added that “Neshama’s work was very distinctive given that the judges selected her work from more than 100 artists.”
The Mosaics Fine Art Festival is a nonprofit organization that showcases local and regional artists while educating the community’s children and adults in how art can enhance their lives. The festival features a wide array of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career and established artists in all media. For more information, call (314) 406-2067.
