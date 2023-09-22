AAEON Release COM-HPC Boards with Multiple SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps, 11 PCIe, and 12th/13th Gen Intel Core CPU Support
Designed for high-performance applications, the HPC-ADSC and HPC-RPSC offer expandable connectivity to channel the latest Intel® technology.
Taipei, Taiwan, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading designer and manufacturer of Computer-on-Modules, has released its first COM-HPC boards, the HPC-ADSC and HPC-RPSC, targeted towards high-performance applications.
Based on the Client Size C form factor (160mm x 120mm), the boards support up to 65W CPUs from both the 12th and 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor lines, offering a maximum of 24 cores and 32 threads with the Intel® R680E Chipset.
The boards offer flexible and expansive system memory and storage via two DDR5 SODIMM slots and an M.2 2280 M-Key slot for NVMe. Greater storage needs are accommodated via three PCIe 4.0 and eight PCIe 3.0 slots, which AAEON feel will make the boards suitable for the edge server market.
The HPC-ADSC and HPC-RPSC’s expansion slots are joined by two Intel® I226-LM ethernet ports running at 2.5GbE, which can be added to via its PCIe slots to incorporate multiple ethernet functions for use in applications requiring extensive connectivity, such as intelligent parking lot management systems and roadside units.
Additional interfaces include multiple USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20Gbps), USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), and USB 2.0 (dependent on USB connector configuration), along with a 12-bit GPIO and 4-Wire UART.
A primary feature of the boards is their support for extremely powerful processors, which provide a strong foundation including Intel® UHD Graphics 770. This focus on strong performance is reflected in the boards’ accommodation of advanced graphics cards via a 16-lane PEG Gen 5 slot and its support for both Windows and Linux operating systems.
The HPC-ADSC and HPC-RPSC are now in mass production, with ordering and pricing information available via both the eShop and AAEON’s contact form.
For more information about the HPC-ADSC and HPC-RPSC, please visit their product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Based on the Client Size C form factor (160mm x 120mm), the boards support up to 65W CPUs from both the 12th and 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor lines, offering a maximum of 24 cores and 32 threads with the Intel® R680E Chipset.
The boards offer flexible and expansive system memory and storage via two DDR5 SODIMM slots and an M.2 2280 M-Key slot for NVMe. Greater storage needs are accommodated via three PCIe 4.0 and eight PCIe 3.0 slots, which AAEON feel will make the boards suitable for the edge server market.
The HPC-ADSC and HPC-RPSC’s expansion slots are joined by two Intel® I226-LM ethernet ports running at 2.5GbE, which can be added to via its PCIe slots to incorporate multiple ethernet functions for use in applications requiring extensive connectivity, such as intelligent parking lot management systems and roadside units.
Additional interfaces include multiple USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20Gbps), USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), and USB 2.0 (dependent on USB connector configuration), along with a 12-bit GPIO and 4-Wire UART.
A primary feature of the boards is their support for extremely powerful processors, which provide a strong foundation including Intel® UHD Graphics 770. This focus on strong performance is reflected in the boards’ accommodation of advanced graphics cards via a 16-lane PEG Gen 5 slot and its support for both Windows and Linux operating systems.
The HPC-ADSC and HPC-RPSC are now in mass production, with ordering and pricing information available via both the eShop and AAEON’s contact form.
For more information about the HPC-ADSC and HPC-RPSC, please visit their product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
Categories