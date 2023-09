Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Godiva’s Ruins" by Jos Fieldhouse

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 22, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About "Godiva’s Ruins"Coventry.An unsolved murder mystery from decades before. A time when bloodshed and destruction were an everyday part of life. Nations were defeated, cities devastated, towns crushed, their histories obliterated. Throughout the ruthless conflict, millions of lives were lost, and liberties taken.Thirty years later, journalist and novelist, Terry Hinchcliffe sets out to find out more, inadvertently re-opening old, forgotten wounds. It begins as a labour of love but quickly becomes so much more. It’s just something he needs to do. Terry’s research for a new novel sucks him into the past – an emotion-filled path laced with jeopardy. His findings are intricately interwoven with challenges he cannot possibly foresee concerning friendship and hatred, loyalty and treachery, love and jealousy.The hard question: Is Terry prepared for the truth if he should ever find it?Godiva’s Ruins is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 240 pagesISBN-13: 9781800945982Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.5 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0CCW6969RAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/GodivaPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023Also by Jos FieldhouseDark One is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 280 pagesISBN-13: 9781800940710Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.8 x 22.9 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B08NVCXBHDAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/DARKONEPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002