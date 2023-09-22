Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Godiva’s Ruins" by Jos Fieldhouse
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Godiva’s Ruins" by Jos Fieldhouse.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Godiva’s Ruins"
Coventry.
An unsolved murder mystery from decades before. A time when bloodshed and destruction were an everyday part of life. Nations were defeated, cities devastated, towns crushed, their histories obliterated. Throughout the ruthless conflict, millions of lives were lost, and liberties taken.
Thirty years later, journalist and novelist, Terry Hinchcliffe sets out to find out more, inadvertently re-opening old, forgotten wounds. It begins as a labour of love but quickly becomes so much more. It’s just something he needs to do. Terry’s research for a new novel sucks him into the past – an emotion-filled path laced with jeopardy. His findings are intricately interwoven with challenges he cannot possibly foresee concerning friendship and hatred, loyalty and treachery, love and jealousy.
The hard question: Is Terry prepared for the truth if he should ever find it?
Godiva’s Ruins is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 240 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800945982
Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.5 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CCW6969R
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/Godiva
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
Also by Jos Fieldhouse
Dark One is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 280 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940710
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.8 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08NVCXBHD
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DARKONE
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Coventry.
An unsolved murder mystery from decades before. A time when bloodshed and destruction were an everyday part of life. Nations were defeated, cities devastated, towns crushed, their histories obliterated. Throughout the ruthless conflict, millions of lives were lost, and liberties taken.
Thirty years later, journalist and novelist, Terry Hinchcliffe sets out to find out more, inadvertently re-opening old, forgotten wounds. It begins as a labour of love but quickly becomes so much more. It’s just something he needs to do. Terry’s research for a new novel sucks him into the past – an emotion-filled path laced with jeopardy. His findings are intricately interwoven with challenges he cannot possibly foresee concerning friendship and hatred, loyalty and treachery, love and jealousy.
The hard question: Is Terry prepared for the truth if he should ever find it?
Godiva’s Ruins is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 240 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800945982
Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.5 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CCW6969R
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/Godiva
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
Also by Jos Fieldhouse
Dark One is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 280 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940710
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.8 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08NVCXBHD
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DARKONE
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories