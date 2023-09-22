Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Corpus Christi, Texas" by Cruz Del Castillo
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Corpus Christi, Texas" by Cruz Del Castillo.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Corpus Christi, Texas"
It is the summer of 1996—the hottest American summer on record since 1974. The cemented pavements and highways radiate an extreme and sickening heat. The grasslands are coarse and dry. The air smells like human sweat and diesel exhaust. The cross on top of the mountain stands highly erected watching this contemporary inferno unfold.
Growing up in a Mexican Catholic-constrained household in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tony Prado Suárez has believed all his life that God had cursed him as a homosexual since the day he was born.
It’s Tony’s first summer back in Corpus Christi after finishing his freshman year at Arizona State University. Tony spends his days driving through the streets and places of this damned town in hopes of confronting his past.
The trashy motels on the side of the freeways remind him of the fling he had with a 32-year-old truck driver "Jimmy" at the age of eighteen.
The bars and saloons remind him of the racism and abuse he endured when he worked at "The Texan Drive-In."
The shadow of his rapist follows him everywhere he goes.
Tony unexpectedly falls in love with Axel, the lifeguard at the Salvador Perez Public Swimming Pool. They have their first clandestine hookup in the locker room of the pool. This electric spark quickly develops into an emotionally intense relationship. Tony and Axel’s ardent cravings fuel a purely anarchic and hedonistic lifestyle.
As events take an unexpectedly sinister turn one summer night, Tony’s secret desire to kill his rapist resurfaces, and he is forced to make a gut-wrenching decision that will alter his life permanently.
Corpus Christi, Texas is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 200 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946118
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.27 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CHX425T7
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/CCTEXAS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Cruz Del Castillo
Cruz Del Castillo is a visionary Mexican-American artist, writer, and filmmaker who fearlessly explores the darker aspects of human nature, intertwining themes of culture, religion, and authority in his thought-provoking creations.
In works like 'Corpus Christi, Texas', Cruz delves deep into the human psyche, exposing the raw facets of desire, corruption, and the blurred lines between morality and immorality.
Cruz's artistry extends beyond storytelling; he meticulously examines the complex relationship between American and Mexican culture, unearthing hidden connections and disparities that challenge conventional perspectives.
In his creative works, Cruz explores the intricate relationship between good and evil, the dichotomy of God and Satan, while skillfully weaving Catholic imagery into the tapestry of a recessionary America. His narratives offer a distinctive lens through which to examine these multifaceted themes.
Cruz Del Castillo is poised to expand his literary universe onto the big screen, promising audiences an immersive cinematic experience that mirrors the depth and intensity of his written narratives.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
