Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Hey! It’s Me Again! It’s Lilly Everlea" by AK Cooper-Elliot
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Hey! It’s Me Again! It’s Lilly Everlea," a children’s detective mystery book from The Lilly Everlea Series by AK Cooper-Elliot.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Hey! It’s Me Again! It’s Lilly Everlea"
Lilly Everlea, a spirited young detective, and her trusty companion, Terrance the gardener, in two mysteries that will test their wit and courage...
Lilly and The Haunted Rectory
When mysterious bangs echo through the churchyard at night, Lilly's village of Ducksdale is on edge. With Reverend Dentin away and the rectory vacant, two eerie shadows appear in the windows after sunset. A peculiar stranger arrives, exchanging new silver coins for blueberry ice cream at Knotty's Ice Cream Parlor. Eavesdropping on her father's conversation with Sergeant Smiffy, Lilly and Terrance take it upon themselves to investigate. Will Lilly Everlea solve the riddle of the haunting before her father and the authorities? Can the enigmatic coins hold the key to the strange occurrences in the village?
Lilly and The Featherbark Lane Mystery
Halloween approaches, casting a shadow of fear over Ducksdale. The legend of the white figure returning to Featherbark Lane sends shivers down the villagers' spines. Determined to uncover the truth, Lilly, Terrance, and their friend Emily Knott embark on a quest to unravel the secrets behind the ghostly apparition. As the Everlea Halloween party unfolds, Emily Knott unveils a startling revelation. But what is this mysterious white thingy that continues to terrorise the village?
"Hey! It’s Me Again! It’s Lilly Everlea" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 102 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946125 and 9781800946415
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.58 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CJ7FJ3NL
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/HIMAILE
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
Also in The Lilly Everlea Series
Hey! It's Me! It's Lilly Everlea
ISBN 9781915889805
Published 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Lilly Everlea, a spirited young detective, and her trusty companion, Terrance the gardener, in two mysteries that will test their wit and courage...
Lilly and The Haunted Rectory
When mysterious bangs echo through the churchyard at night, Lilly's village of Ducksdale is on edge. With Reverend Dentin away and the rectory vacant, two eerie shadows appear in the windows after sunset. A peculiar stranger arrives, exchanging new silver coins for blueberry ice cream at Knotty's Ice Cream Parlor. Eavesdropping on her father's conversation with Sergeant Smiffy, Lilly and Terrance take it upon themselves to investigate. Will Lilly Everlea solve the riddle of the haunting before her father and the authorities? Can the enigmatic coins hold the key to the strange occurrences in the village?
Lilly and The Featherbark Lane Mystery
Halloween approaches, casting a shadow of fear over Ducksdale. The legend of the white figure returning to Featherbark Lane sends shivers down the villagers' spines. Determined to uncover the truth, Lilly, Terrance, and their friend Emily Knott embark on a quest to unravel the secrets behind the ghostly apparition. As the Everlea Halloween party unfolds, Emily Knott unveils a startling revelation. But what is this mysterious white thingy that continues to terrorise the village?
"Hey! It’s Me Again! It’s Lilly Everlea" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 102 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946125 and 9781800946415
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.58 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CJ7FJ3NL
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/HIMAILE
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
Also in The Lilly Everlea Series
Hey! It's Me! It's Lilly Everlea
ISBN 9781915889805
Published 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories