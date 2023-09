Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Hey! It’s Me Again! It’s Lilly Everlea" by AK Cooper-Elliot

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 22, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About "Hey! It’s Me Again! It’s Lilly Everlea"Lilly Everlea, a spirited young detective, and her trusty companion, Terrance the gardener, in two mysteries that will test their wit and courage...Lilly and The Haunted RectoryWhen mysterious bangs echo through the churchyard at night, Lilly's village of Ducksdale is on edge. With Reverend Dentin away and the rectory vacant, two eerie shadows appear in the windows after sunset. A peculiar stranger arrives, exchanging new silver coins for blueberry ice cream at Knotty's Ice Cream Parlor. Eavesdropping on her father's conversation with Sergeant Smiffy, Lilly and Terrance take it upon themselves to investigate. Will Lilly Everlea solve the riddle of the haunting before her father and the authorities? Can the enigmatic coins hold the key to the strange occurrences in the village?Lilly and The Featherbark Lane MysteryHalloween approaches, casting a shadow of fear over Ducksdale. The legend of the white figure returning to Featherbark Lane sends shivers down the villagers' spines. Determined to uncover the truth, Lilly, Terrance, and their friend Emily Knott embark on a quest to unravel the secrets behind the ghostly apparition. As the Everlea Halloween party unfolds, Emily Knott unveils a startling revelation. But what is this mysterious white thingy that continues to terrorise the village?"Hey! It’s Me Again! It’s Lilly Everlea" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 102 pagesISBN-13: 9781800946125 and 9781800946415Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.58 x 21.59 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0CJ7FJ3NLAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/HIMAILEPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023Also in The Lilly Everlea SeriesHey! It's Me! It's Lilly EverleaISBN 9781915889805Published 2023About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002