B. McGee’s Newly Released "The Story of Me and Bobby McGee" is a Compelling Biography That Shares a Story of Love and Rejuvenated Faith
“The Story of Me and Bobby McGee,” from Christian Faith Publishing author B. McGee, is a celebration of life, love, and all that God provides as a poignant memoir unfolds.
New York, NY, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Story of Me and Bobby McGee”: a potent testimony that will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit. “The Story of Me and Bobby McGee” is the creation of published author B. McGee.
B. McGee shares, “This book is just a part of one’s life story wrapped up in an array of art, walking a particular path on a unique journey. This is The Story of Me and Bobby McGee.
“A life together, calling it our own, was filled with love, triumph, pain, and sorrow. At anytime and anywhere, there are others who are lost, not knowing who they are or where to go. We were in that mix.
“Hope in Jesus Christ is always the answer. Let me assure you of that. And, along with that, it is really the only answer. This is just a glimpse and small inside look of how two lives intertwined with one another and how faith remained a constant in getting them through the rough roads.
“Life stories and testimonies are meant to be shared, along with the blessings, gifts, and talents that the Lord has given each and every one of us. As believers in Christ Jesus, we are to use them to glorify God and spread His Word.
“My hope is for every one of us to know the love, wisdom, and forgiveness of God and His Word, which is timeless. He is the same yesterday, today, and always. He doesn’t change.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B. McGee’s new book offers a reflective and nostalgic reading experience that takes readers through a story of personal and spiritual discovery.
Consumers can purchase “The Story of Me and Bobby McGee” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Story of Me and Bobby McGee,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
