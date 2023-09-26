Jenna Kris’s Newly Released "The Fairies Quest" is an Imaginative Adventure of Personal and Spiritual Discovery
“The Fairies Quest,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jenna Kris, is an exciting tale of an unexpected quest that leads to profound discoveries and important lessons of faith.
New York, NY, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Fairies Quest”: a delightful juvenile fiction that holds a heartfelt message of encouragement in one’s belief in God. “The Fairies Quest” is the creation of published author Jenna Kris.
Jenna Kris shares, “Journey with Rose Petal and Raindrop as they travel through the Honey Forest, Garden of the Gnomes, Flutter Butterfly Meadow, and Lake Mystery on their way to the Questing Woods. What will they find? Will the answer they are given be what they are looking for? Or will it leave them with more questions?
“Follow them as they learn not just about what came first, the chicken or the egg, but also who created them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jenna Kris’s new book pairs whimsical imagery with a compelling narrative for the enjoyment of upcoming generations.
Consumers can purchase “The Fairies Quest” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fairies Quest,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jenna Kris shares, “Journey with Rose Petal and Raindrop as they travel through the Honey Forest, Garden of the Gnomes, Flutter Butterfly Meadow, and Lake Mystery on their way to the Questing Woods. What will they find? Will the answer they are given be what they are looking for? Or will it leave them with more questions?
“Follow them as they learn not just about what came first, the chicken or the egg, but also who created them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jenna Kris’s new book pairs whimsical imagery with a compelling narrative for the enjoyment of upcoming generations.
Consumers can purchase “The Fairies Quest” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fairies Quest,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories