Ronald Hogrefe’s Newly Released "A Life Lived Through the Eyes of Alzheimers" is a Poignant Reflection on the Struggles and Joys of Being a Caregiver
“A Life Lived Through the Eyes of Alzheimers,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronald Hogrefe, is a heartfelt message of encouragement for anyone who has been directly or indirectly effected by the challenges associated with Alzheimer’s disease.
Melbourne, FL, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Life Lived Through the Eyes of Alzheimers”: a powerful account of the blessings and lessons of being responsible for someone facing the dynamic illness of Alzheimer’s. “A Life Lived Through the Eyes of Alzheimers” is the creation of published author Ronald Hogrefe, a dedicated husband and father who retired from Tampa Electric Company after forty-five years as a lineman.
Hogrefe shares, “In early April 2021, I was having a conversation with my son Ryan about his friend’s business in domain names. On a whim, Ryan said, 'Watch this, Dad!' and purchased the domain name ronaldhogrefe.com for me as a present. Having never read a blog and looking for a learning opportunity, I started experimenting with writing a few blog posts. With an upcoming month-long trip, I decided that this would offer an opportunity to practice and, in the process, learn something new.
“When my wife Cheryl saw what I was doing, she asked me to chronicle our almost thirty-year journey through Alzheimer’s. As I began to write and post blogs of the trip, it became apparent that I had a love of writing and an audience for our story. I soon developed a large following, and the blog almost took on a life of its own.
“The blog has morphed into much more than I ever dreamed. From the comments and feedback received on many posts, it became apparent that I need to try and turn this into a book. Many people battling this disease and being caregivers for them need to know they are not alone. So sit back and follow along as I try to bring to you this story of our journey with Alzheimer’s and the love story it has become.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald Hogrefe’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as a story of compassion, tenacity, and faith unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “A Life Lived Through the Eyes of Alzheimers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Life Lived Through the Eyes of Alzheimers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hogrefe shares, “In early April 2021, I was having a conversation with my son Ryan about his friend’s business in domain names. On a whim, Ryan said, 'Watch this, Dad!' and purchased the domain name ronaldhogrefe.com for me as a present. Having never read a blog and looking for a learning opportunity, I started experimenting with writing a few blog posts. With an upcoming month-long trip, I decided that this would offer an opportunity to practice and, in the process, learn something new.
“When my wife Cheryl saw what I was doing, she asked me to chronicle our almost thirty-year journey through Alzheimer’s. As I began to write and post blogs of the trip, it became apparent that I had a love of writing and an audience for our story. I soon developed a large following, and the blog almost took on a life of its own.
“The blog has morphed into much more than I ever dreamed. From the comments and feedback received on many posts, it became apparent that I need to try and turn this into a book. Many people battling this disease and being caregivers for them need to know they are not alone. So sit back and follow along as I try to bring to you this story of our journey with Alzheimer’s and the love story it has become.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald Hogrefe’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as a story of compassion, tenacity, and faith unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “A Life Lived Through the Eyes of Alzheimers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Life Lived Through the Eyes of Alzheimers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories