Ronald Hogrefe’s Newly Released "A Life Lived Through the Eyes of Alzheimers" is a Poignant Reflection on the Struggles and Joys of Being a Caregiver

“A Life Lived Through the Eyes of Alzheimers,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronald Hogrefe, is a heartfelt message of encouragement for anyone who has been directly or indirectly effected by the challenges associated with Alzheimer’s disease.