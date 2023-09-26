Kashia Christine Yang’s Newly Released "The Boy Who Became King" is a Helpful Teaching Story That Explores the Early Life of King David
“The Boy Who Became King,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kashia Christine Yang, is an enjoyable resource for aiding upcoming generations in learning foundational lessons of faith.
Conover, NC, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Boy Who Became King”: a fun and informative juvenile narrative. “The Boy Who Became King” is the creation of published author Kashia Christine Yang, a wife, a mother of six grown children along with one son-in-law and one daughter-in-law, and a grandmother to four precious grandchildren. She lives with her husband, Chimeng, in Conover, North Carolina.
Yang shares, “If you are looking for a story to discuss with your child about the importance of a person’s character but are not sure which one to choose, this book will be a good way to start.
“This is a story of a young boy named David who was taking care of his father’s sheep and was chosen to be the next king of Israel, but he did not become king until many years later. Use this story to help your child understand that being patient and kindhearted is more important than a person’s outward appearance.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kashia Christine Yang’s new book encourages young readers in the pursuit of establishing a good moral character through a simple, but impactful, lesson.
Consumers can purchase “The Boy Who Became King” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Boy Who Became King,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
