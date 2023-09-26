Sheri Buck’s New Book, "A Different Kind of Life," is a Stirring Account of How the Author Turned Her Life Around After Her Struggles with Addiction and Domestic Violence
Lathrop, CA, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sheri Buck has completed her most recent book, “A Different Kind of Life”: a gripping and poignant memoir that follows the author through her trials and struggles, including a teenage pregnancy, domestic violence, and drugs, as she does her best to undo the mistakes of her past and work towards healing and growth.
“I come from a single-parent home where my mom raised me and my two siblings,” writes Buck. “Our mom worked long hours as a waitress to provide food, clothing, and a loving home for her children; however, due to these long hours, we became latchkey kids. Because my mom was unable to provide the supervision that she intended for her children, I associated with older children that were experimenting with drugs and their sexuality. As a result, I, too, became involved in these same behaviors, which eventually turned my life into a living hell.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sheri Buck’s book is a powerful look at how the author was influenced by those around her to begin a downward spiral into a life of darkness and drug addiction, and the incredible moment that changed her life and set her on a path to make up for her mistakes. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Buck shares her story in the hope of connecting with those who may be facing similar situations in their own lives to show them that there is a brighter future if one is willing to make the changes and sacrifices necessary.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Different Kind of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
