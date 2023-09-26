Author Dr. Sudhakar Ancha’s New Book, "True Love," Introduces Kristen, a Young Woman Who is Involved in a Severe Car Accident Just Before Her Wedding Day
Recent release “True Love,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Sudhakar Ancha, is an intriguing novel that follows Kristen as fiancé leaves her, and she is heartbroken. During her recovery at a rehabilitation center, she meets Louis Foster, and their friendship develops into love.
Joplin, MO, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Sudhakar Ancha, a gastroenterologist who currently practices in Missouri, has completed his new book, “True Love”: an engrossing work that follows a compelling love triangle.
Kelly, Foster’s childhood friend, challenges their relationship by convincing Kristen that Foster is only being nice to her due to a promise made to her aunt Margaret. Kelly claims that Foster will marry her instead. Kristen faces the dilemma of sacrificing her love for Foster or marrying her high school classmate, Austin, as suggested by her mother and grandparents.
Dr. Sudhakar Ancha was born and raised in India. Upon arrival, he completed his residency in Internal medicine and then went on to complete a fellowship in Gastroenterology. Throughout his education and career, he has gained a wealth of knowledge in the field of gastroenterology. Aside from his successful medical career, Dr. Ancha also has a passion for writing and the skill to tell stories.
Dr. Sudhakar Ancha writes, “The train station downtown at the Loyola College station was always packed to the brim with onlookers, including different types of people coming from wide-ranging backgrounds. One thing was common though, the hustle and bustle of getting to work on time. Kristen, coming from a little town in Potomac, Illinois, whose population was less than a thousand, possessed an easy-living patience that no city folk could accomplish. She chuckled to see the people resembling packrats that are looking for a way inside once the doors to the subway train opened. She just filed in line behind the funnel of people that were all looking to make their entrance.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Sudhakar Ancha’s enchanting tale invites readers to discover who Foster will ultimately choose.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “True Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
