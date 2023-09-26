Author Dr. Sudhakar Ancha’s New Book, "True Love," Introduces Kristen, a Young Woman Who is Involved in a Severe Car Accident Just Before Her Wedding Day

Recent release “True Love,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Sudhakar Ancha, is an intriguing novel that follows Kristen as fiancé leaves her, and she is heartbroken. During her recovery at a rehabilitation center, she meets Louis Foster, and their friendship develops into love.