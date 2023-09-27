Author Dr. Michael Bonds’s New Book, "The Destruction of Black Milwaukee (1950-2022)," Reveals the Racial Gaps and Inequality That Has Shaped Milwaukee for the Worst

Recent release “The Destruction of Black Milwaukee (1950-2022): A History of Racial Inequality,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Michael Bonds, is a powerful and chilling look at the ways in which institutionalized racism and bigotry has transformed the city of Milwaukee and stacked it against Black Americans, from housing issues to educational gaps and the criminal justice system.