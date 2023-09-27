Author Dr. Michael Bonds’s New Book, "The Destruction of Black Milwaukee (1950-2022)," Reveals the Racial Gaps and Inequality That Has Shaped Milwaukee for the Worst
Recent release “The Destruction of Black Milwaukee (1950-2022): A History of Racial Inequality,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Michael Bonds, is a powerful and chilling look at the ways in which institutionalized racism and bigotry has transformed the city of Milwaukee and stacked it against Black Americans, from housing issues to educational gaps and the criminal justice system.
Milwaukee, WI, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Michael Bonds, a Milwaukee native and lifetime resident of the city, has completed his new book, “The Destruction of Black Milwaukee (1950-2022): A History of Racial Inequality”: a stunning and thought-provoking look at the racial inequality that has shaped the city of Milwaukee, leaving Black citizens disenfranchised and far worse off than their non-Black counterparts.
A retired college professor from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee (UWM), author Dr. Michael Bonds has been very active in Milwaukee’s Black community since the 1980s. He served on the Milwaukee School Board from 2007 to 2018 and has written extensively on areas related to racial inequality and Milwaukee’s Black community. These include publications related to education, housing, politics, business, welfare reform, community development, and more.
“In ‘The Destruction of Black Milwaukee,’ the reader will learn how institutional racism, public policies, and individual racism contributed to racial inequality and injustices in the city of Milwaukee to the point where Milwaukee is considered the worst city for African Americans to live in the United States,” writes Dr. Michael Bonds. “The readers will learn how institutional racism, public policies, and individual racism perpetuated these practices over decades. As outlined in chapter 2 of ‘The Destruction of Black Milwaukee,’ it shows that based on almost every major socioeconomic indicator (unemployment, poverty, income, welfare reform, and more), Blacks in Milwaukee rank at or near the bottom nationally.
“‘The Destruction of Black Milwaukee’ explores racial inequality in the areas of housing (redlining, racial covenants, home loan denial, refinance denials, gentrification, evictions, etc.), business (business loans denials, racist policies, lack of enforcement of policies, etc.), education (graduation rates, test scores, suspensions, etc.), limits of electoral politics, health disparities (infant mortalities, teen pregnancies, suicides, homicides, etc.) and hospital closings, and the criminal justice system (police killings of African Americans, rape, illegal frisks, brutality, etc.). ‘The Destruction of Black Milwaukee’ also discusses the role that Black gangs, African American drug dealers, and Black-on-Black homicides contributed to the destruction of Milwaukee’s Black community. Moreover, ‘The Destruction of Black Milwaukee’ discusses the role of Black serial killers and White serial killers in causing deaths and chaos in Milwaukee’s Black community during this period. ‘The Destruction of Black Milwaukee’ concludes with a discussion on the outlook for African Americans in Milwaukee.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Michael Bonds’s engaging tale will highlight the various methods in which institutionalized racism has played a key component in the downfall of Black Milwaukee, and why so many of the city’s Black residents have suffered through generations of inequality and racism. Through his research, Dr. Bonds aims to get to the bottom of why Milwaukee has failed its African American residents, and what the future might hold for them as the city marches on into its next phase.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Destruction of Black Milwaukee (1950-2022): A History of Racial Inequality” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
